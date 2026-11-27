The Eagles accomplished the improbable when they clawed back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Cowboys 39-38 in a Thanksgiving Day thriller. It was a game that had everything, from DeVonta Smith's 200-yard performance to Joe Milton's coming-out party, another polarizing Nick Sirianni celebration and just about anything else you can think of in between.

Unfortunately, the "everything" in this situation also includes a slew of injuries. Saquon Barkley dealt with a stinger, Marcus Epps was carted off and Cooper DeJean was ruled out with a concussion. That's without mentioning how Dallas Goedert was forced out of the win with a shoulder injury and was spotted after the game with his right arm in a sling, according to The Athletic's Zach Berman.

Dallas Goedert’s right arm was in a sling after the game. He exited with a shoulder injury. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 27, 2026

Whether he misses time or not, another injury isn't great for Goedert's outlook in Philadelphia. That said, when one door closes, another opens. A potential absence for the veteran tight end might be the perfect excuse for the Eagles to finally take the kid gloves off with his rookie counterpart, Eli Stowers.

Eagles must throw Eli Stowers into the fire after Dallas Goedert injury

The Eagles made it clear they were preparing for an eventual life without Goedert when they used a second-round selection on Stowers in April. The talented playmaker was coming off an All-American performance in his last year at Vanderbilt, racking up career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (769) in 12 games and scoring four touchdowns along the way.

As excited as fans were to see how Stowers would fit into offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's unit, the rookie TE's debut was delayed. Quad and hamstring injuries forced the 23-year-old pass-catcher to begin the 2026 season on injured reserve, eventually making his debut against the Cowboys in Week 7.

Although it's been nice to see him healthy, it goes without saying that Stowers's early usage hasn't been what fans expected. He's only been targeted five times in as many games, all while playing 53 offensive snaps—an average of just 10.6 per appearance. Twenty-one of those snaps came against Philadelphia on Thanksgiving, almost certainly because Goedert was knocked out of the contest.

It’s a joke that Eagles rookie TE Eli Stowers only played seven snaps on offense in Week 9.



Meanwhile, veterans with no future in Philadelphia played more snaps against the Giants.



Here’s the effort that Stowers showed on one play: pic.twitter.com/3ngBWOsWq1 — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) November 9, 2026

The Eagles clearly wanted to take their time to acclimate Stowers to the NFL level, but the time to be patient is over. He's the only tight end who'll be under contract with Philadelphia in 2027, as Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Zach Ertz and Grant Calcaterra will all be unrestricted free agents. There's a good chance Stowers will be in the TE1 role when training camp begins, so it's important for the Eagles to know what they have in him as soon as possible.

The good news is that Stowers has shown that he can be effective in his limited usage. It's a small sample size, but the 17.7 yards he's averaging on three receptions is actually the best rate on the Eagles, 2.5 yards more than second place (Darius Cooper, 15.2 yards per reception). He's also done a solid job at helping clear lanes in the trenches, as shown by his 66.5 run-block grade on Pro Football Focus.

Stage is set in Week 13

After playing on Thanksgiving, the Eagles will have about a week and a half off before returning to action against the Cardinals on Dec. 6. Assuming that Goedert misses that contest or still isn't at 100%, Week 13 could be the perfect time for Philadelphia to unleash Stowers.

The Cardinals have been slightly below average at defending the pass this season, and that's especially true when tight ends are targeted. Entering Week 12, Arizona is tied for giving up the sixth-most receptions to TEs (61), while the 10 touchdowns they've surrendered to the position trail only the Lions (11), underscoring how juicy a matchup this could be for Stowers.

Hopefully, the Eagles' offensive explosion vs. the Cowboys signals that Milton will be looking to air the ball out as much as possible moving forward. Siranni and Mannion would be wise to get Stowers in on the action. Getting their rookie TE involved is not only key to preparing for a post-Goedert life, but it's also a must if the Eagles want to keep accomplishing the improbable as they remain in the NFC East race for at least another week.

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