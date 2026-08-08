PHILADELPHIA — The longest and most important Eagles’ training camp practice to date this summer quickly receded to the background after the nearly two-hour padded session wrapped up.

That’s when All-Pro and likely future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson indicated that the 2026 season will probably be his last.

His qualifiers kept the door ajar that Johnson’s 14th NFL season might not be his last.

“It’s looking [like] this will be potentially be my last year,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson then offered expanded context that pointed to the end game. So where do the Eagles go form here?

“As you get older, things change in your life, priorities,” he said. Your children get older, parents get older, so it just puts things into perspective.

“... I am getting to that point. Priorities away from football are starting to merge. Not that I don’t enjoy – I love everything about this game and preparing for it – but that’s kinda where I’m at [in] my career.”

Johnson was excused for four practices for a personal matter with no injury designation.

“My mom’s struggling with some health stuff. My dad… and so that’s really it. A lot of time away,” Johnson explained.

The star offensive lineman indicated his week-long absence was when the decision was made.

“Lots of pressure. Just family life, it’s merging,” Johnson said. “It feels like are you running to something or running away from something. So for me, being a father and that. It’s really special to me. I had a really good time in the offseason, and parents work, that’s what they do, but putting that into perspective collectively with my family. It’s looking like [this will be my last season].”

Asked why he made the announcement today, Johnson pointed to transparency.

“I feel like teammates, people around here, know where I'm at,” he said. “I think just being honest and transparent about it allows me to be at ease, so to speak, and tell you where my head's at, what I'm looking forward to, and what I'm trying to soak in as this year winds down. It's refreshing. It's honest — I've had these conversations with my teammates, with Dom [DiSandro], with these guys. It's where I'm at at this point in my career."

THERE WAS ALSO A PRACTICE

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson talk before Eagles practice on Aug. 8. 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Lost in the shadow of the Johnson update was the lengthy (at least from a modern perspective) scrimmage-like practice that tried to replicate game-like situations.

The practice was moved up 30 minutes to try to beat the heat, but that battle was lost to the oppressive humidity and a real feel that crept over 90 degrees despite the early hour.

After stretching and some individual work, almost the entire session was comprised of team drills. Even the special teams work was kickoffs to open drives and a small punt session where the Eagles worked on protection. There was also a one-on-one period.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the first-team offense showed incremental improvement for the most part.

The middle of the field and misdirection were in play with Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore being particularly effective.

The offensive play of the day came when Hurts was rolling right after pressure before lofting the ball to Dallas Goedert, who high-pointed the football over Jihaad Campbell for a touchdown.

It was encouraging to see Hollywood Brown excel in space from the flat for a 10-yard score and Moore beating the defense on a slow-developing crossing route for a two-point conversion after the Goedert TD in a down-8 points scenario.

The low point for Hurts was a poor throw over the middle for Moore that Zack Baun turned into a diving interception.

BIRD DROPPINGS

-- After leaving Friday’s practice early, center Cam Jurgens returned on Saturday and took most of the first-team reps. Jurgens also left early again Saturday but only five minutes or so before the practice ended.

The Eagles also managed the snaps of Johnson and Landon Dickerson, which meant rookie Markel Bell and Drew Kendall got some valuable first-team reps.

With Bell and Kendall earmarked for some first-team work, they didn’t do noticeable double duty.

From left to right, the second-team OL was Fred Johnson, Michael Jordan, Jake Majors, Willie Lampkin, and John Ojukwu. The third team was Myles Hinton, Michael Jordan, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris, and Cameron Williams.

Lampkin had some trouble with shotgun snaps in developmental periods.

-- Those not practicing were WR Britain Covey (hamstring), WR Danny Gray (concussion), edge defender OLB Keyshawn James-Newby (right ankle), WR Makai Lemon (hamstring), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and S Cole Wisniewski (hamstring). LB Chance Campbell (groin) was limited and did not take part in team drills.

Smith, Lemon, Covey and Wisniewski were all on the field watching. Smith even caught from the quarterbacks on a separate field during a special teams period.

-- Running backs Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell left the practice early. Before leaving Pierce had a nice kickoff return.

-The Eagles came out in 12 personnel with Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown as the receivers and Johnny Mundt joining Goedert at tight end.

In a backed-up sequence, the Eagles used a 12-personnel looks with Mundt and E.J. Jenkins, who has really turned the corner as a blocker. Saquon Barkley broke off a long run and signaled for the offense to leave the field, an indication the superstar thought he would have taken it to the house.

-- Andy Dalton got the nod with the second-team offense, with Tanner McKee mixing in. Rookie Cole Payton got only developmental reps. Dalton continues to excel with his decisive out routes although he was a tad inside with a throw to Erik Ezukanma that got broken up.

-- The most interesting development on defense was Nolan Smith continuing to get the majority of his reps rushing from the right side with Jalyx Hunt moving over to a left overhang position.

When Jonathan Greenard returns from his strained pec he will usually work from the right side, so this could be an indication that Vic Fangio wants to get Hunt on the field more than Smith this season.

-- Others getting first-team reps on defense that aren’t usual starters were Michael Carter, who is having a very strong camp, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa, and Ty Robinson.

Robinson finished the practice but seemed to be struggling with something.

-- Lampkin is probably better suited for OG than center and the “short king” had some impressive reps in one-on-one drills by getting the best of much larger players like Zion Wilson and Gabe Hall.

With the starters Jordan Mailata was able to handle Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen stalemated the talented Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo and Dickerson split a pair of reps.

-- Carter has his almost daily batted pass at the line of scrimmage. At this rate, the Eagles’ star DT may turn into JJ Watt when it comes to swatting things at the point of attack.

-- Michael Carter recorded an impressive PBU while closing on Jenkins from the safety position.

-- Darius Cooper nearly had the play of the day with a toe-tapping effort on the right sideline from Dalton but was ruled out of bounds despite some lobbying from those on the sideline.

-- Rookie TE Eli Stowers had a bad drop but rebounded from there with a couple of receptions and seems to be gaining some confidence.

-- Payton continues to live the YOLO lifestyle and his first attempt in the developmental period was a poor decision picked off by undrafted rookie safety Maximus Pulley. Payon has thrown five total INTs so far in a limited number of reps.

-- Owner Jeffrey Lurie attended his first training camp practice of the summer. Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler and his family were guests at Saturday’s practice. Also, Alexa Bliss was among the WWE stars who attended Friday’s practice.