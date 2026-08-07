PHILADELPHIA — Practice took a back seat at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Friday when likely future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson appeared on the field.

Johnson returned to the Eagles after being excused for the last four practices to take care of a personal matter.

Johnson was limited in an 89-minute session in the oppressive heat of South Philadelphia, working during individual drills but sitting out the team periods, while rookie third-round pick Markel Bell continued to get the snaps with the first team.

Johnson’s former teammate and franchise Jason Kelce was on hand for the second consecutive practice and caught up with Johnson as the offensive linemen went through their faces with new position coach Chis Kuper.

One In, One Out

Cam Jurgens arrives at practice earlier this week. | Ed Kracz/Eagles On SI

The O-Line was a big part of the story in team drills as well when Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens left practice early. Jurgens didn’t look in obvious distress when he walked off to the medical tent before ultimately heading into the complex.

With Jurgens out, second-year center Jake Majors took the first-team reps and held up pretty well against the impressive Philadelphia defensive interior of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

As for the actual action in the practice, which reached a real feel of 94 degrees with high humidity, the play of the day came from backup quarterback Tanner McKee during a situation hurry-up environment when head coach Nick Sirianni shouted there was five seconds left from the 19-yard line.

McKee, who has had a tough camp was up first with the second-team today, threw a dot to the rangy Johnny Wilson on a fade route, who came down with the football with veteran CB Jonathan Jones in coverage.

Receivers DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon remained out with hamstring injuries, and both Darius Cooper and Elijah Moore continued to impress with additional reps with Jalen Hurts.

The first team period started with a misdirection designed to get the football to Moore, who started in 11 personnel sling with Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown.

The Eagles also got TE Dallas Goedert involved early with a sharp comeback route.

Andy Dalton was also sharp, with a few on-time, rhythmic out routes.

BIRD-DROPPINGS

-- It was a star-studded practice. Along with Kelce again stopping in, new 76ers star Jaylen Brown watched the entire practice, and baseball executive Theo Epstein was also on hand.

Several WWE stars were at practice in advance of a SmackDown TV taping on Friday night across the street at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Trick Williams, Lash Legend and Nikki Bella were spotted.

Williams, whose real name is Matrick Belton, once attended Eagles’ rookie camp as a tryout player at WR after his college career at South Carolina. Legend, is Williams’ wife and a former WNBA player Anriel Howard. The two were married this summer.

Bella (real name Nicole Garcia-Colace) is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the top female stars in company history.

-- Others injured and not participating today on Friday for the Eagles were WR/PR Britain Covey (hamstring); edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby (right ankle), and safety Cole Wisniewski (hamstring).

Limited along with Johnson were two other players: LB Chance Campbell (groin) and guard Micah Morris (shoulder).

-- Drew Kendall and Majors have both been cross-training at center and guard, and practice started with Majors at OC with the second-team and Kendall at LG. Had it been the other way around, Kendall would have likely subbed in for Jurgens. Kendall did mix in a bit at LG for Landon Dickerson with the first team.

-- Getting kick return reps today were Will Shipley, Elijah Mitchell, Tank Bigsby, Dameon Pierce, and Quez Watkins.

-- Michael Carter continued to impress with his versatility on the back end of the defense. On one occasion, he shut down WR Samori Toure with stifling coverage.

-- Undrafted rookie LB Deontae Lawson gave up a completion to E.J. Jenkins but promptly ripped the ball away from the tight end.

-- Jalen Carter continues to wreak havoc on the interior with a batted ball at the line of scrimmage. Davis, meanwhile, has a “sack” during the first team period.

-- The best of the back end receivers has been Erik Ezukanma, a 2022 fourth-round pick by Miami. Ezukanma had a good rapport with Dalton today and two impressive receptions during the final team period, an out in rhythm on the sideline and a seam route ripped up the middle. He did mix in a bad drop, however.