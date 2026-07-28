Who Eagles Will Pay Next With Jalen Carter Extension Done

Jalen Carter got his record-setting deal from the Philadelphia Eagles, a deal that was necessary even though there are some pitfalls when signing a 25-year-old defensive tackle to a massive contract extension.

Carter was deemed a premium player by the Eagles, someone the organization didn't want to see play for another franchise. The Eagles made sure Carter was a significant part of their future and paid him like a franchise player.

This is what the Eagles do with draft picks that are amongst the best in the league. They did the same with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Jordan Davis, in recent years. Carter was the latest to join that list, and it shouldn't have been a surprise.

Who do the Eagles pay next? They have a few in-house candidates eligible for massive contract extensions coming, the product of drafting well over the last half decade.

Quinyon Mitchell (CB)

With the Carter extension done, all eyes turn to the cornerbacks on the Eagles roster. Mitchell is already a First Team All-Pro after two years in the league, one of the elite cornerbacks in the game.

A massive contract extension for Mitchell is coming, as soon as he's eligible for one next spring. The Eagles will pick up the fifth-year option for Mitchell being a former first-round pick, buying themselves more time to get that extension done.

Mitchell is a player good enough to reset the market, which is why the Eagles will look to get this deal done as soon as possible.

Cooper DeJean (CB)

The Eagles may have to sign DeJean before Mitchell. DeJean doesn't have the fifth-year option since he wasn't a first-round pick. He's a free agent after the 2027 season -- and also a First Team All-Pro.

DeJean is the best slot cornerback in football. He's the most valuable defensive back on the Eagles since he can play the slot and safety, which may lead to a bigger payday.

This contract will reset the market next offseason. The Eagles will have to pay DeJean in 2027.

DeVonta Smith (WR)

Smith signed his contract extension in 2024, but is due for a second extension. This is life as a WR1, which is what Smith is now.

If Smith has a big season as a WR1, say a Jaxon Smith-Njigba type season, how much will Smith make with his next contract? Smith only makes $25 million a season, which is 19th in the NFL.

There's a legitimate chance Smith could make $35 million a season after this year. A big season from Smith would lead to a pay raise from the Eagles, even if it might not be right away.

Once the A.J. Brown dead cap hit finally dies...that could be when the Eagles pay Smith. Wouldn't be surprising if a Smith extension comes sooner.

Jalyx Hunt (DE)

Hunt is favored over Nolan Smith to be the pass rusher to get a contract extension right now. Even if the Eagles picked up Smith's fifth-year option, there are questions regarding his speeding arrest and whether he can stay healthy.

Smith is a good player, but Hunt appears to have more upside. Hunt may be cheaper than Smith too, and the Eagles will have to get creative when keeping their homegrown talent (it's hard to pay everyone).

With Jonathan Greenard having a new deal, one of Hunt or Smith will likely receive a contract extension. The bet here is Hunt, especially is he's productive playing on the left side of the defensive line.

Hunt is a free agent after the 2027 season, so the Eagles will have to make a decision on him soon.

Tyler Steen (RG)

Steen is an interesting extension candidate. The Eagles didn't bring in any competition for him this offseason, and Steen had a good first season as a starter.

Who's a free agent after the season? Steen is -- and a good season will warrant a contract extension by the Eagles. Philadelphia isn't going to ride with Micah Morris in 2027 when they are unsure if he's the No. 3 guard this year.

The Eagles are banking on Steen having a big year sandwiched between a healthy Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson, something he didn't have last year. A good start for Steen may lead to an extension before the seaosn is over.

Steen is the right guard of this team for a reason.