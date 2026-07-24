8 Eagles Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

Big seasons are coming for several Philadlephia Eagles.

This is the cause and effect of drafting well. Young players perform at a high level and set themselves up for a massive contract extension when they are extension eligible.

There are plenty of Eagles that are setting themselves up for their next contract, whether it's with the Eagles or someone else. And yes, there are some Eagles that will land a massive contract with another team.

Sadly the Eagles can't pay everyone -- even if they could try.

The Eagles have a few players that are setting themselves up for massive contracts after the season, whether they are extension eligible or players acquired through free agency. Let's break down who's set to receive a massive payday.

Jalen Carter (DT)

This is the extension candidate that will be the talk of Eagles Training Camp. The Eagles and Carter have been in extension talks and will continue them as camp approaches.

Will Carter complete a hold in and not participate in practice untila deal is done? Will a deal get done by Wednesday? There are a lot of layers to this, but the Eagles would be wise to pay Carter now instead of waiting for him to be consistently dominant.

Carter is a generational player. Hard to play hardball with players like that.

Projection: Four years, $140 million

Jalyx Hunt (DE)

Hunt is certainly playing is way into receiving a massive extension from the Eagles. He has two more years left on his rookie contract, but doesn't have a fifth-year option since he wasn't a first-round pick -- meaning Hunt is a free agent after the 2027 season.

A big season from Hunt will result in a massive extension, as he's one of the young defensive players the Eagles need to keep around. Hunt had a massive eight-game stretch with Jaelan Phillips last year -- imagine him with Jonathan Greenard for a full season.

Projection: 3 years, $75 million

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Woolen looks like he'll be a one-year rental with the Eagles, based on how his deal is set up and who else the Eagles have to pay at cornerback. The Eagles gave Woolen real money (one year, $12 million guaranteed) to start on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell. The move also keeps Cooper DeJean in the slot.

Mitchell and DeJean are extension eligible after the season, and both are going to get paid. Whether Woolen as a big season or not, he'll get money and more years elsewhere after this season.

Just hard to see him in Philadelphia in 2027.

Projection: Two years, $34 million

Moro Ojomo (DT)

Ojomo was one of the many breakout players on the Eagles last season. He's set to get paid by someone else after the year.

This is the point being made the Eagles can't keep everyone. Milton Williams wanted to remain in Philadelphia too, but it's hard to ignore a four-yera, $104 million deal.

Would Ojomo get that much if he has a year similar to last season? There's a strong possibility with a rising salary cap and amrket for young defensiev tackles. Once again, the Eagles can't pay everyone.

Projection: Four years, $92 million

DeVonta Smith (WR)

Why would Smith get an extension? He already signed an extension.

Smith is the WR1 now and isn't paid like a WR1. That will change if he has a big season as a WR1, a contract extension he'll deserve. What if Smith has a year like Jaxon Smith-Njigba did in his first seaosn as the WR1? Smith-Njigba earned a massive extension -- and so can Smith.

A big season from Smith will up his value. The Eagles will reward him.

Projection: Three years, $105 million

Tyler Steen (RG)

This is an interesting candidate. The Eagles didn't bring in competition for Steen at right guard this summer and are banking on him having a big year sandwiched between a healthy Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson -- which he didn't have last year.

If Steen has a good year, the Eagles will have to compete with everyone else in free agency. Perhaps they get a deal done prior to that. Steen benefits from a good year regardless.

Projection: Four years, $64 million

Quinyon Mitchell (CB)

Mitchell is already a First Team All-Pro, one of the elite cornerbacks in the game. He's getting paid a lot of money by the Eagles as soon as he's extension eligible, which is after the season.

The Eagles and Mitchell could settle on a team-friendly contract, but Mitchell is a player that can reset the market. They also have to pay Cooper DeJean too.

Projection: Four years, $140 million

Cooper DeJean (CB)

The Eagles have the luxury of holding off a Mitchell extension, since he has a fifth-year option of being a first-round pick. They don't have that with DeJean, someone they'll have to pay right away.

DeJean can reset the market before Mitchell does, as he'll be a free agent after the 2027 season. The Eagles will look to get a deal done with DeJean next offseason, paying him a deal that is for a cornerback and safety.

Projection: Three years, $90 million