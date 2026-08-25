PHILADELPHIA — Eagles second-round tight end Eli Stowers continues to face the typical growing pains of a rookie adjusting to the NFL, even as coaches praise his daily progress and long-term potential.

The 23-year-old Vanderbilt product, selected 54th overall in April’s draft, has been working through the transition from college to the more complex demands of an NFL offense.

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion highlighted both the challenges and Stowers’ response to them before practice on Monday, a session Stowers missed with a hamstring issue suffered in Saturday's preseason loss to New England.

“He’s getting better each day,” Mannion said. “He’s a young player we’re really excited about. Tight end, we’ve spoken about in some of these press conferences, there’s a lot of different elements of the game that get thrown at you, especially for a rookie tight end.”

A quarterback in college three short years ago, Stowers is still learning the TE position and doing it as the job description expands from gifted SEC star to fledgling NFL prospect.

“Some of the differences schematically that NFL offenses will ask of you than a college offense [are stark], but he’s taken to it really well,” said Mannion. “Some of the things may go unseen. They might not show up on the stat sheet, but he’s working super hard.”

Stowers, who earned the 2025 John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end along with All-American honors after snaring 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns at Vanderbilt, brings elite athleticism and explosion (including a combine-record 45 1/2-inch vertical for the position and a 4.51-second 40-yard dash).

Heir Apparent?

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert speaks with reporters in the spring of 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Those traits have the Eagles optimistic that Stowers will eventually develop into the kind of weapon who could untimately become the successor to veteran star Dallas Goedert as the TE1.

However, the move to the pro level has required significant adjustments in route-running, blocking responsibilities, and overall scheme fit—areas where production has been limited in early practices and preseason action, consistent with Mannion’s note that much of the progress remains off the stat sheet.

Compounding the early challenges is the hamstring injury that will likely cost the rookie some time when he can least afford it if the goal is contributing Week 1 against Washington.

Despite the setback and the inherent rookie struggles at a demanding position, all indications are that the organization remains high on Stowers’ work ethic and upside moving forward.

“He’s an exciting young talent. He’s getting better each day,” Mannion said. “At that position in particular, there’s so many different things that we’re working on. He’s doing a nice job and he’ll keep getting better.”

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