Eagles Drafting Eli Stowers Solidifies Future of TE Position Once Dallas Goedert Departs

The Philadelphia Eagles doubled down on the skill positions on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, adding Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers with their second-round pick (No. 54 overall).

Stowers is the first tight end the Eagles have selected as high as the second round since Dallas Goedert since 2018. Fitting since he's drafted high enough to be the replacement for Goedert in the future.

The Eagles came into this draft needing some help at tight end, but it wasn't a primary need like offensive line or finding a veteran pass rusher (Philadelphia took care of the ladder right after trading for Stowers).

Stowers is going to be part of the Eagles for a long time. The franchise did find their answer for when they do decide to move on from Dallas Goedert.

How Stowers fits into the 2026 tight end room

The Eagles tight end room had depth behind Goedert, but it was evident they needed to improve at TE2. Grant Calcaterra is back on a one-year deal, yet there was no guarantee the former sixth-round pick was going to make the roster.

Johnny Mundt has a roster spot because of his blocking ability (the Eagles had an offseason wish list to improve in that department) and Stone Smartt was brought in on a one-year deal. All of the tight ends on the Eagles roster were under one-year contracts -- even Goedert.

Stowers is going to be the TE2, the pass-catching tight end in Sean Mannion's offense. He played over 70% of his snaps in the slot, projecting as a big receiver more than a tight end. He also led all FBS tight ends in receiving yards per game (64.1), so Stowers can make plays.

A former quarterback, Stowers has excellent chemistry with signal callers and is a pass-catching savant when running slants and routes where he can get the ball quick. The Eagles are going more horizontal with this offense, which is where Stowers fits right in with Makai Lemon.

Stowers will get opportunities to catch passes in 2026, and not have the pressure on him to make plays consistently. The Eagles have enough pass catchers to go around anyway.

What about Dallas Goedert's future?

Goedert is signed for 2026, but he and the Eagles have been playing with one-year deals over the past few years. Don't be fooled, Goedert is the TE1 for 2026 -- even if his future is in question after the year.

More than likely the Eagles and Goedert will work out one-year deals until both sides are ready to move on, but Stowers was drafted high to be the long-term successor. The Eagles used the same philosophy with Zach Ertz in 2023 when Brent Celek was the tight end and did the same with Goedert in 2018 when Ertz was the tight end. Both Ertz and Goedert were second-round picks too.

Goedert is 31 years old and is going into his ninth season. He likely has one or two good seasons with the Eagles left, so Philadelphia doesn't have to make Stowers the TE1 after this season. The Eagles can develop Stowers into a solid blocker while Goedert remains a veteran leader in the tight end room.

Like when the Eagles drafted Goedert in 2018, the previous TE1 (Ertz) was on borrowed time. Ertz gave the Eagles 3.5 more seasons before they traded him and moved on to Goedert as the TE1. No reason Goedert can't find a way to stick around at least two more years.

Grade: A-

The Eagles could have taken Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 54, landing their starting safety and Quinyon Mitchell's college teammate at this pick. They passed on a safety because Stowers was too good to pass up.

Philadelphia solidified its tight end depth, doing so at a position for the second consecutive pick and locking down the wide receiver and tight end spots. Stowers still needs to learn how to be an average blocker, but that can be taught in his development.

The Eagles now have DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Dallas Goedert, and Eli Stowers as their pass catching options. That's a deep group at wide receiver and tight end for Jalen Hurts, as Philadelphia will be spreading the ball around.

The offensive line wasn't addressed, but the Eagles still have a high pick in the third round. They parted ways with pick No. 98 to acquire Jonathan Greenard, solidifying a premium pass rusher in this draft (the Eagles were linked to Greenard for weeks).

There was a starting safety and good offensive linemen available. Good thing the Eagles have an early third-round pick to find that guard or tackle.