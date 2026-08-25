PHILADELPHIA - Sean Mannion couldn’t help but break when the question came up: Will a fullback be part of his offense?

His smile was wry, the kind that said he knew exactly what the reporter was fishing for and had no intention of handing it over.

Then came the carefully measured reply.

“I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” the Eagles’ offensive coordinator said. “I don’t want to reveal too much, but certainly position versatility, alignment, flexibility, those are things we place a premium on.

“I apologize for not answering the question, but I don’t want to reveal too much.”

Mannion’s response left the precise role of a traditional fullback deliberately murky. However, those adept at reading tea leaves understand what's going on.

And those who aren't didn’t have to wait long.

At practice on Monday, the Eagles unveiled a look where star tight end Dallas Goedert lined up in the backfield in a fullback role before delivering a lead block for Saquon Barkley.

Rather than confirm or deny the position’s place in the scheme, Mannion pivoted to a broader philosophy that values players who can line up in multiple spots, shift alignments, and handle flexible responsibilities. The positional label doesn't matter as much as the job description on a particular play which is hardly a new development in a league embracing so-called position-less players if versatility is part of one's skill set.

“Those are things that are very valuable to us as an offense and that we challenge our guys to do across all our position groups,” Mannion said of moving around.

Versatility Over Labels

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (34) leaps over New England Patriots safety Eric Butler (30) and scores a touchdown during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So forget that labeling. It might be Goedert, fellow TEs like Johnny Mundt, Grant Calcaterra and E.J. Jenkins or players that have played the FB position in the past like Cam Latu or Carson Steele but the Eagles will use what will be identified as a fullback in the schematic of a play on occasion.

For now, Mannion is content, and likely under strict orders from a competitive-advantage obsessed head coach in Nick Sirianni, to keep those schematic details close to the vest.

The rookie OC just needs to work on his poker face.

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