PHILADELPHIA – Deadlines often spur action.

The Eagles will be on the practice field Wednesday morning for the first session of training camp. That was never an official deadline for a Jalen Carter extension, but after an offseason dominated by A.J. Brown angst and a summer set to be highlighted by a shifting offensive scheme led by an inexperienced offensive coordinator, it might as well have been carved in stone.

The last thing Philadelphia wanted was a high-profile hold-in turning training camp into a soap opera sequel. So Howie Roseman slammed the door on any potential drama.

A two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Carter, 25, is signing a four-year, $152 million extension that can reach up to $160 million with incentives, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $106 million guaranteed and keeps the Georgia product under contract through 2031.

The Real Prize

Howie Roseman speaks with reporters after cutting the Eagles' roster to 53 on Aug. 26, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

From the team’s perspective, 2031 is the real prize: the Eagles rolled the remaining two years of Carter’s rookie deal (just under $7 million this season and $27.127 million in 2027) into the extension, creating a six-year, $186 million package.

That’s a slick middle ground that both sides can brag about.

Rosenhaus can trumpet the richest defensive-tackle contract in NFL history—both in guaranteed money and average annual value ($38 million). The Eagles keep their reputation for taking care of their own while locking in their most talented defender in at a more digestible $31 million AAV for six years of team control. Add the Eagles' trademarked voidable years in and you'll be surprised how light the early salary-cap hits are for Philadelphia when the contract is officially filed.

Most importantly for the Eagles, though, the deal kills any potential camp chaos at the midnight hour.

After a disappointing season often shadowed by the Brown-Hurts soap opera, the Eagles desperately wanted calm seas heading into training camp not a rebooted sequel.

Carter sat out team drills during mandatory minicamp in the spring, sparking widespread speculation of a hold-in. Head coach Nick Sirianni refused to clarify whether the absence stemmed from the lingering shoulder pain that limited Carter to three sacks in 11 games last season—or from the unsigned extension.

Carter received PRP injections in both shoulders in early December and missed a month so his health was of some concern but he often posted social media videos in the offseason where he was pushing around significant weight.

Evidently any Eagles concerns, which could have also bleed into maturity and off-the-field issues dating back to Georgia, were answered.

Now the paperwork is done. One avenue toward drama is blocked. And the Eagles can open camp with a volunteer, not a hostage.