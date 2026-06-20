Why Things Are More Complicated For Eagles' Howie Roseman On Jalen Carter Front
In this story:
PHILADELPHIA – With the Eagles weighing whether to lock up star defensive tackle Jalen Carter with a massive second contract this offseason, the market for elite interior linemen was raised on Friday.
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a three-year, $105.8 million extension with Jeffery Simmons, making the three-time All-Pro the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history with an average annual value of $35.3 million per year.
The deal reset the top of the DT market well above Chris Jones' previous high-water mark of $31.75 million annually and complicates things further for the Eagles and Carter, the former Georgia standout who has emerged as one of the league's most disruptive young interior forces but is coming off a down season due to persistent shoulder pain that forced Carter to try Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy.
Carter, selected ninth overall in the 2023 draft, is now in the fourth year of his rookie deal, and the Eagles exercised his fifth-year option worth $27.127 million for the 2027 season so there is room to play with.
The Eagles have a strong history of identifying core players early and being proactive with extensions, however, and the presumption has been that Carter would be at the top of the organization’s long list of young defenders that will need to be addressed over the next few years.
Overall, Carter has posted strong production through three seasons and key contributions to the team's Super Bowl LIX run, earning two Pro Bowl selections along the way. He's considered to be the most gifted defender on a unit with multiple All-Pro-level players.
After the 2024 campaign, it seemed like a no-brainer that Carter would be the one resetting the DT market when eligible for an extension.
Complications
Yet the Eagles have moved cautiously on an early extension, with team sources citing desires for more evaluation on health, maturity, and consistency.
In the midst of all of that, Simmons' monster deal changes the calculus moving forward.
At 25, Carter is younger than Simmons (who turns 29 this summer) and possesses elite burst, strength (when healthy), and pass-rush upside that many evaluators believe could make him a game-wrecker.
His camp, led by high-profile agent Drew Rosenhaus, now has a fresh data point to lean on in negotiations with the Simmons contract.
Of course, if Eagles GM Howie Roseman wants to play hardball, Carter is not nearly as accomplished as either Simmons or Jones to date. In fact, Carter’s place in that conversation remains heavy on projection.
Committing to Carter now could mean a deal at least approaching Simmons' AAV, even if Roseman can avoid another reset at the top of the market.
Waiting another year with Carter under team control through 2027 while allowing more film to accumulate risks paying a significant tax if Carter returns to his 2024 form.
That trade-off might seem simple but Roseman understands what’s coming on defense, where a young and gifted unit has turned into one of the NFL’s best over the past two seasons.
Big money has already been doled out for All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, and star nose tackle Jordan Davis.
Eligible for extensions right now are Carter and fellow DT Moro Ojomo, as well as edge defender Nolan Smith.
Extensions for massive money are expected for All-Pro cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean when they can be extended after the 2026 campaign, and ascending edge rusher Jalyx Hunt could also factor into that equation.
If the Eagles got it right with linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Drew Mukuba, they will be looking for bigger money after the 2027 campaign.
The sheer volume of that level of talent means the Eagles will need to make some difficult decisions. It could be either/or with Smith and Hunt, while the conventional wisdom is that Ojomo will walk after his rookie deal expires after this season, similar to what went on with Milton Williams after the 2024 campaign.
Carter simply isn’t Jones or Simmons ... yet. However, the talent is obviously there, so perhaps the prudent path for both sides is to wait, much like the Eagles did with Davis, who took the baton of challenge and earned a monster deal after delivering in 2025.
Often, the answers will reveal themselves on the field with two scenarios in play: Carter performs and takes his place at the top of the DT market, or the team shifts to the more cost-effective Ojomo while saving the really big money for Mitchell and DeJean.
The curveball there is how Carter handles things behind the scenes. His mandatory minicamp presence without performing in team drills smacked of a hold-in while waiting for an extension and that could bleed over to the start of training camp this summer.
Meanwhile, the biggest tool at Rosenhaus’ disposal is the trade request. There have been enough whispers of the Eagles being willing to entertain moving Carter for other high-level defenders who were moved recently, like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett, that his second deal in Philadelphia is not exactly a fait accompli.
It’s certainly a complicated landscape for Roseman.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen