Why Eagles Motto Has Gone Against A.J. Brown and Signifies Togetherness This Year

The motto of the Philadelphia Eagles is simple.

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have preached it. The team's social media account has exemplified it.

"100 Percent Alignment. Zero Entitlement."

Who was that directed towards? Perhaps it was someone that is not currently on the roster, someone who the front office wanted to keep but asked to be traded this offseason.

The Eagles don't have to be forthcoming with the statement, but the optics view it as how the team transitioning in the post-A.J. Brown era. Hurts was in on the foray when mentioning how being together is a point of emphasis for the Eagles this year.

"I think that’s something that, honestly, starts with Coach Sirianni and his messaging and his first words from yesterday’s team meeting was being together and being aligned," Hurts said this week. "I was taking notes on it, and I thought about -- 100% alignment and zero entitlement.

"As a team, that’s what everybody is pushing."

What the Eagles meant

Brown certainly fell into the definition of entitlement, if that's what Hurts and the Eagles were implying to. Sure Brown wanted the football, but he also wanted to maximize his talents.

He felt the Eagles weren't doing that, which became evident as the source of his frustrations over the course of last season.The social media posts Brown had last year told the story, even if Brown vowed to stop posting on social media.

Brown did just that, and eventually stopped speaking altogether. He was going in a different direction than his team, a team led by Hurts -- who only cares about winning games -- not how his team is winning games.

There doesn't seem to be any offseason drama with the 2026 Eagles. No off-the-field storylines and no questions regarding how the passing game is going to incorporate Brown.

The Eagles revamped the wide receiver room with Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Makai Lemon. The questions within that room are how they are going to perform rather than who's getting the football.

Per Hurts, that wide receiver room is bought in.

"I think everybody has a passion here," Hurts said. "If you’re on this roster, you’ve got a passion for this game."

The standard is the standard

The Eagles have a new standard in the post-Brown era. They are preaching togetherness and accountability, something the team felt was missing last year.

This is a franchise that is hellbent on their culture, a culture that has led to five straight playoff appearances, three NFC East titles, two NFC Championships, and a Super Bowl title over the past five years.

Expectations are high here for a reason. The Eagles want to live up to those expectations, and believe they will if they live by their motto.

"We're very proud that we make the job description very clear for each and every one of our players and that we have a standard of what we do at each position," Sirianni said. "Obviously, there'll be different requirements and slightly different job descriptions, but the standard remains the standard, and we'll continue to grade upon that."