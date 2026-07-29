What Howie Roseman And Nick Sirianni Said On Day 1 Of Eagles Camp (And What They Meant)

On Day 1 of Philadelphia Eagles trading camp, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni speak together in a joint press conference prior to the first practice.

Both Roseman and Sirianni speak prior to the first practice every year and address multiple aspects of the football team. Roseman won't be speaking much until the Eagles make a major transaction (trade or free agent signing), making this press conference more significant than others -- especially with how the Jonathan Greenard news impacts the defense.

Sirianni hasn't spoken since the conclusion of minicamp, but the focus is Roseman at this stage of the summer. There will be plenty of times Sirianni will speak to the media.

Here's a rundown of what Roseman and Sirianni said prior to the start of the first training camp practice.

On what took so long to extend Jalen Carter

Roseman: "Some of the reasons it got to this point was because we were trying to figure out the market. From his perspective, he was trying to figure out the market. He was trying to figure out the market.

"We like to do contracts in March and April, obviously. This was a unique situation...I don't know what off-field concerns. Since Jalen's been here, he's put his head down. He's worked hard. He's made huge impact plays for this organization. Last year, he wasn't 100%. He played through that, he tried to fight through that."

What they meant: The Eagles admitted they were trying to sign Carter in March and the conversations were always positive. The market certainly was in flux with Jeffery Simmons and Dexter Lawrence recieving deals before Carter signed his record-setting deal.

The Eagles said they play players for future performance, not past performance. That part is correct regarding players they drafted and extensions they hand out. This is how things got done with Carter.

Is there a competition for QB2?

Sirianni: "Everything is a competition. We'll continue to rotate with those guys to what were doing....We also know competition brings out the best in everybody.

"Tanner (McKee) has been here for four years and has played some really good games. He's so consistent at practice with what he does and the type of player he is."

What he meant: The Eagles are going to rotate Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton as QB2 the entire summer. We'll see who will end up winning the job or what the future of McKee will be.

Who the Eagles hope wins the job is unknown, but Sirianni had a a lot of positive things to say about McKee.

On a potential Brandon Graham return

Roseman: "Communication between Brandon Graham and the Eagles has always been consistent. Those conservations will be between us and the player. I wanna be consistent with whoever that is.

"Those conversations we'll keep private."

What he meant: Graham is interested in a return to the Eagles, but the Eagles will stay silent on a potential Graham return. Graham has admitted he would like to return at some point during training camp instead of the middle of the season -- like last year.

Like Jalen Carter, deadlines spur action. With the Jonathan Greenard injury, we'll see if a Graham return comes sooner rather than later.

This roster is far from final

Roseman: "Anytime we have a chance to get better to look at our team, we're gonna look at that...The roster is always a work in progress...It's certainly incomplete at this time. It will be incomplete throughout the course of the season."

What he meant: The Eagles are going to find ways to improve their roster in training camp and during the season where they see fit. That could be safety or any other weakness on the roster. This is what the front office will monitor during the next few weeks.

Expect some upgrades before the start of the season. That's just how the Eagles do business.