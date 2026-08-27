Why Jalen Hurts Believes He Is In a Good Spot As Eagles Training Camp Concludes

PHILADELPHIA – Just like that, after 17 practices and a handful of walkthroughs, Eagles training camp ended on Wednesday. There will be fewer eyes on the players now, with practices only open to media and no fans for warmups and individual drills – about 15-20 minutes most days. The transition to the regular-season routine begins now.

Jalen Hurts feels ready for his seventh NFL season to start, though there have been times this summer that maybe it didn’t look it. He threw 13 interceptions, according to one reporter. There have been plenty of good moments, too – 17 touchdowns to be precise.

But the next time anyone will see the Eagles quarterback do anything of substance will be on Sept. 13 when the Eagles open the season against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s time to turn the focus to Week 1 and the new offense the Eagles and their new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, have spent spring and summer installing and drilling. Not even Hurts knows what it will look like when the curtain goes up.

“When we get into the season, we'll begin to find out a lot about ourselves,” said the Eagles QB. “To this point, it's just been a lot of teaching, a lot of teaching, a lot of opportunity to get on the grass and teaching off of that. Once we put plans together, build identity going one direction, you can see a little clearly then.”

One thing that will help define this offense is having receivers DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon healthy and starting. Based on the look of the developmental period after practice, it looks like Lemon will play in Friday night’s preseason finale at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After that, every team has have its roster trimmed to 53 players by Sunday at 6 p.m.

Jalen Hurts Feels Prepared To Start Regular Season

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts goes through a drill during 2026 training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Overall, Hurts feels camp has prepared him and the team for what is to come.

“I feel like it was a good camp,” he said. “Taking in the coaching, taking in the time and the growth that comes with a camp. Feel like Sean has been great, great to ask questions and a really great camp to learn from.”

Even the 13 interceptions?

“I think, generally speaking, you learn from every play,” he said. “Regardless how the result is, especially when you're putting in something new. I think every time we come out here and you get a chance to get on the grass, you wanna take the coaching, go apply it, be aggressive in it. And then once you’ve had those experiences, you reflect on, think about them and you say, ‘Okay, you can play the game this type of way, or you can play the game in that type of way.’”

Soon, we will see what type of way the Eagles and Hurts will play, after a preseason of very bland, very vanilla game planning.

“I feel like I'm in a good spot,” he said. “It was all about really looking at the experiences. The experiences don't mean anything until you reflect on them, grow from them, and start to apply them. We're very widespread in what we're doing right now, and I think that's good. When we can hone it down and kind of see who we are, establish what exactly the identity is for us, we will have a better idea.”

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!