Why Eagles Need To Be Cautious When Making Jalen Hurts An Aggressive Thrower

The discussion of Philadelphia Eagles training camp has centered around Jalen Hurts' interceptions.

With just one more practice remaining in training camp, Hurts has thrown a lot of interceptions in the 16 training camp practices. This is unusual for Hurts, who has thrown just 10 interceptions in the regular season over the last two years.

Training camp stats aren't necessary, but trends can be noticed. This is the one that sticks out in regards to Hurts, and it's led to the inconsistencies of the Eagles offense.

Hurts' interceptions were noticeable during the open practice on Tuesday night, and this was just more than what the beat writers report in the 15 prior camp practices. He threw an interception to Tariq Woolen when looking for DeVonta Smith on the left sideline -- a play Woolen was able to read easily. Woolen was able to read Hurts again on a throw towards the right sideline -- and easily intercept Hurts to take the pass the other way for a score.

The interceptions Hurts are throwing are part of his inconsistent play this summer. Perhaps it's the discourse of learning a new offense, but the Eagles are ditching the risk-averse philosophy with their franchise quarterback.

For now anyway.

Whether Hurts improves as the regular season starts or cuts down the interception rate when the games matter is a topic for September. The Eagles will still have to be cautious in how they use Hurts with this new offense this fall.

Hurts as an aggressive passer may not work like the Eagles were hoping.

The Eagles will have to tone it down

The risk-averse approach to Hurts may be too far a step in the other direction, but the Eagles will have to watch how they utilize Hurts in the passing game. The problem with this offense? It's based off attacking the middle of the field.

Look at the personnel the Eagles have at wide receiver. DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are set up to get the ball quick and create plays across the middle of the field. The same goes for Makai Lemon, whose speciality is in the slot.

Are the Eagles really going to change the way they utilize their wide receivers to protect Hurts? That would be asinine, especially with everything they've invested in this offense.

The Eagles have limited Hurts in the middle of the field over the past few seasons, and it's worked. Since 2022, Hurts has thrown just 99 pass attempts between the hashmarks. That's two fewer than Drake Maye and one more than Caleb Williams -- both were rookies just two years ago.

Hurts has six fewer attempts between the hashmarks than Tom Brady (105) -- and Brady retired at the end of the 2023 season. The Eagles don't have to limit Hurts to that extreme, but they have to find the middle ground.

Since the 2022 season, Hurts is 77-of-99 throwing between the hashmarks (77.9%) for 855 yards with 10 TD to 3 INT. His 123.7 passer rating is second in the NFL, behind only Lamar Jackson -- who has 40 more attempts between the hashmarks than Hurts.

In this offense, there will be more attempts in the middle of the field. The Eagles just have to find that healthy balance between risk averse and overaggressive.

How the Eagles can combat the Hurts INT issue

The good news for this Eagles offense? This new system isn't centered around Hurts -- far from it.

If this offense is going to work efficiently, it's coming down to Saquon Barkley and the offensive line. Barkley is still the catalyst of the offense, and has been explosive all of training camp.

The Eagles have been keeping Barkley in bubble wrap for a reason. Having Barkley (and Tank Bigsby) healthy for 17 games will be paramount towards this offense moving down the field and putting points on the board. This was evident in the joint practices against the Patriots last week.

Philadelphia's offensive line is also healthy, and the Eagles are making sure they have Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson at 100% come Week 1. Cam Jurgens has looked 100% all summer after back problems limited him last year, which is a massive boost for this group.

If the Eagles offensive line is healthy, it doesn't matter what Hurts does as long as the turnovers are kept in check. The Eagles offense centers around a healthy Barkley and the offensive line, as has been proven in the training camp practices and the preseason games.

Hurts just needs to be efficient early in the games before Barkley and the offensive line can take over. Even better for the Eagles, they have depth at running back and on the offensive line. The same can't be said at quarterback and wide receiver.

Again, this is about finding that healthy balance between overaggression and risk-averse. They'll have to figure that out once the season starts, and it will be a process.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!