EAGLES UNFILTERED: A Recap of Day 7 of Eagles Camp

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were back in full pads for a practice that ran for 90 minutes.

Next up: the first and only open-to-the-public practice. It will begin Sunday night at 7 and be held at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

First, Ed Kracz and John McMullen of SI Fan Nation Egles Today recap Day 6 on the latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast.

Here's some of what you will hear

What kind of day did Jalen Hurts have? It's been an up-and-down camp for the quarterback.

Hurts had to make do without DeVonta Smith, who missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, and Greg Ward, who was to for a third day with a toe injury. Zach Pascal was back as he continued to battle his way back from a bout of food poisoning.

Who were the defensive standouts? One of them was an undrafted free agent. Two others were veterans.

There were a few other UDFAs who stood out on the offensive side as well.

Who was the latest Eagles player to join the concussion list and how did it happen?

All that and more on the pod.

