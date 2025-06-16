Fans Roast ESPN for All-Too-Predictable Cowboys Debate Before NBA Finals
As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a massive Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday night, ESPN still made room on one of its morning shows to discuss one of its favorite topics.
During Monday's episode of Get Up, host Mike Greenberg and company dedicated a segment to talk about the legacy of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
No, Prescott was not in the news cycle, nor did he do anything on the field during Cowboys minicamp to warrant a conversation. But he did mention his legacy during an interview last week, sparking a rather unnecessary debate on the ESPN airwaves as the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final roll on.
"I wanna win a championship," Prescott said last week. "The legacy and the things, and whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I wanna win a championship. Be damned if it's just for my legacy, for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity—the legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are."
Given ESPN's reputation for favoring topics around the Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers, fans had some thoughts for the network on social media.
Look, discussing Prescott's legacy can be an interesting topic—perhaps after a big playoff win or devastating loss. But in mid-June with the NBA Finals tied at two games apiece, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers battling in the Stanley Cup Final and one day after J.J. Spaun pulled off a unpredictable U.S. Open win? That's a tough one.