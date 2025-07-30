ESPN NFL Analyst Says Shedeur Sanders Is 'Ice Skating Uphill' in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most complicated quarterbacking situations headed into the season as four players seemingly have a shot to take control at the top of the depth chart. On top of this there's been a lot of chatter about a multi-part plan that could land Texas standout Arch Manning on the shores of Lake Erie. Owner Jimmy Haslam, who has been a part of all the dot connecting, addressed the media on Tuesday and revealed that the decision to finally take Sanders off the board in this year's NFL draft was made by general manager Andrew Berry.
It was an interesting bit of information. People are open to read whatever they want into it. On one hand it could be Haslam just emphasizing that decisions like that are made without his heavy hand. On the other, a pessimist could look at it like he's trying to distance himself from Sanders in case things don't go well.
ESPN's Louis Riddick weighed in on the situation on Wednesday's Get Up, presenting the challenge Sanders may be facing before he even plays an NFL snap.
"What it tells me is that this young man is ice skating uphill," Riddick said. "Because they are not in lockstep as far as how they view him within that organization."
Riddick wondered why such comments would even be made if there was totally agreement at the top of the Browns' masthead about Sanders and what he could offer the organization.
He also shared what he'd be wondering if he were in Sanders's position:
"I'm sitting here going 'man, am I really at the right place here?' Do I have people that are rooting for me, that want to make this competition here really fair and equitable?"
Sanders has a lot of his plate. Navigating a crowded field to get snaps as a rookie is already hard enough. He's also always at the top of mind when it comes to coverage, which comes with extra scrutiny. Throw in some slightly strange comments from his team's owner and there's a real stew going.