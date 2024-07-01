ESPN Responds to Criticism Over Prince Harry Receiving Pat Tillman Award
In the 20 years since his tragic death by friendly fire in Afghanistan, the legacy of former Arizona State linebacker and Arizona Cardinals defensive back Pat Tillman has only grown. His selflessness, courage and sense of perspective have inspired Americans of all backgrounds.
However, the complex relationship between Tillman the man and Tillman the posthumous symbol has occasionally led to controversy. Exhibit A: ESPN's recent decision to give an award named for Tillman to Prince Harry for his work with veterans.
On Saturday, Tillman's mother Mary told The Daily Mail in London that Prince Harry was a poor fit for the award.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," she said. "There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
ESPN responded to criticism of the selection Monday morning, insisting it had the support of the Tillman Foundation—which was founded by Marie Tillman, Pat's widow.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating," the network said in a statement via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.
Past recipients of Pat's namesake award include the Buffalo Bills training staff after safety Damar Hamlin's collapse, veterans advocate Gretchen Evans, and Manchester United forward (and philanthropist) Marcus Rashford.