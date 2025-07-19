Even Patrick Mahomes Couldn't Believe Insane Catch at 2025 Flag Football Championship
A Chiefs wideout in the making? Someone call Andy Reid ...
During the 2025 NFL Flag Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, a young player had perhaps the highlight of his young career—and what could have been the best moment of the day—when he cut through three defenders, lept into the air and snagged a high pass out of the air with just one hand before falling to the ground.
It was such an impressive grab, and at no point did it seem as though his possession—or his determination, for that matter—wavered, much to the awe of those calling the contest.
"That is truly unbelievable," an announcer said as a replay aired.
And that wasn't the only person who couldn't believe their eyes. The young receiver clearly made an impression on superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sent out an incredulous social media post on Saturday in response.
"Yooo what? 😂😂😂" Mahomes wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seeming to laugh at the improbability of the young star's completion.
Check out both the catch and Mahomes's reaction below:
A star in the making. Might we see him at the Olympics? Here's hoping!