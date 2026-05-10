Every Jersey Number the NFL’s 2026 Rookie Class Will Wear

As every member of the 2026 NFL draft class gets started at rookie minicamps, they’ve also gotten the opportunity to pick out the jersey numbers they will start their pro careers with.

The most notable number is Bears center Logan Jones, who will become the first Bears player to wear the No. 54 since Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. The Bears have not retired Urlacher’s number, and Jones called it “an honor” to be able to don the digits as a pro. Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon is also wearing a significant number, becoming the first player on the team to wear No. 9 since quarterback Nick Foles, who brought the first Lombardi trophy to Philadelphia.

These numbers are set to change over the course of the summer. For now, however, here is a look at the jersey numbers every rookie has picked, and the most recent active player to wear that number before them.

Arizona Cardinals

RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1): No. 4 jersey (last worn by WR Greg Dortch)

OG Chase Bisontis (Round 2): No. 57 (last worn by LB Kamu Grugier-Hill)

QB Carson Beck (Round 3): No. 19 (last worn by QB Kedon Slovis)

DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4): No. 94 (last worn by DT Dalvin Tomlinson)

WR Reggie Virgil (Round 5): No. 82 (last worn by WR Andre Baccellia)

LB Karson Sharar (Round 6): No. 43 (last worn by LB Jesse Luketa)

OT Jayden Williams (Round 7): No. 66 (last worn by OL Demontrey Jacobs)

Atlanta Falcons

CB Avieon Terrell (Round 2): No. 12 (last worn by QB Easton Stick)

WR Zachariah Branch (Round 3): No. 17 (last worn by LB Arnold Ebiketie)

LB Kendal Daniels (Round 4): No. 53 (last worn by LB Nate Landman)

DT Anterio Thompson (Round 6): No. 98 (last worn by DT Ruke Orhorhoro)

LB Harold Perkins Jr. (Round 6): No. 56 (last worn by LB Leonard Floyd)

OT Ethan Onianwa (Round 7): No. 75 (last worn by LT Brandon Parker)

Baltimore Ravens

G Olaivavega Ioane (Round 1): No. 71 (last worn by OL Carson Vinson)

Edge Zion Young (Round 2): No. 9 (last worn by K Justin Tucker)

WR Ja’Kobi Lane (Round 3): No. 6 (last worn by LB Patrick Queen)

WR Elijah Sarratt (Round 4): No. 13 (last worn by WR Devin Duvernay)

TE Matthew Hibner (Round 4): No. 88 (last worn by TE Charlie Kolar)

CB Chandler Rivers (Round 5): No. 29 (last worn by S Ar’Darius Washington)

TE Josh Cuevas (Round 5): No. 85 (last worn by TE Scotty Washington)

RB Adam Randall (Round 5): No. 23 (last worn by LB Trenton Simpson)

P Ryan Eckley (Round 6): No. 30 (last worn by CB Trayvon Mullen)

DT Rayshaun Benny (Round 7): No. 99 (last worn by OLB Odafe Oweh)

G Evan Beerntsen (Round 7): No. 60 (last worn by LB Steven Means)

New digits for the Rookies❗ pic.twitter.com/EkOv6CoaHM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2026

Buffalo Bills

Edge T.J. Parker (Round 2): No. 99 (last worn by DT Larry Ogunjobi)

CB Davison Igbinosun (Round 2): No. 21 (last worn by S Jordan Poyer)

OT Jude Bowry (Round 4): No. 74 (last worn by OL Ryan Van Demark)

WR Skylar Bell (Round 4): No. 13 (last worn by WR Gabe Davis)

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr (Round 5): No. 52 (last worn by DT Jordan Phillips)

S Jalon Kilgore (Round 5): No. 29 (last worn by CB Brandon Codrington)

DT Zane Durant (Round 5): No. 92 (last worn by DT Daquan Jones)

CB Toriano Pride Jr. (Round 7): No. 32 (last worn by RB Senorise Perry)

P Tommy Doman Jr. (Round 7): No. 39 (last worn by CB Cam Lewis)

G Ar’Maj Reed-Adams (Round 7): No. 60 (last worn by C Mitch Morse)

Carolina Panthers

OT Monroe Freeling (Round 1): No. 57 (last worn by LB Bam Martin-Scott)

DT Lee Hunter (Round 2): No. 92 (last worn by DT Cam Jackson)

WR Chris Brazzell II (Round 3): No. 19 (last worn by WR Adam Thielen)

CB Will Lee III (Round 4): No. 24 (last worn by RB Jonathan Brooks)

C Sam Hecht (Round 5): No. 75 (last worn by DE Jared Harrison-Hunt)

S Zakee Wheatley (Round 5): No. 38 (last worn by LB Amaré Barno)

LB Jackson Kuwatch (Round 7): No. 46 (last worn by LB Eku Leota)

Rookies got their digits 🔢 pic.twitter.com/u2M1R99MlQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2026

Chicago Bears

S Dillon Thieneman (Round 1): No. 31 (last worn by S Kevin Byard)

C Logan Jones (Round 2): No. 54 (last worn by LB Brian Urlacher)

TE Sam Roush (Round 3): No. 87 (last worn by TE Chase Allen)

WR Zavion Thomas (Round 3): 81 (last worn by TE Durham Smythe)

CB Malik Muhammad (Round 4): No. 24 (last worn by CB Nick McCloud)

LB Keyshaun Elliott (Round 5): No. 49 (last worn by LB Tremaine Edmunds)

DT Jordan van den Berg (Round 6): No. 96 (last worn by DT Zacch Pickens)

🚨 Rookie jersey numbers are here 🚨 pic.twitter.com/I1O7qRjCJK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 8, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals

Edge Cashius Howell (Round 2): No. 55 (last worn by LB Logan Wilson)

CB Tacario Davis (Round 3): No. 20 (last worn by CB DJ Turner)

C Connor Lew (Round 4): No. 65 (last worn by C Matt Lee)

WR Colbie Young (Round 4): No. 86 (last worn by TE Noah Fant)

C Brian Parker II (Round 6): No. 62 (last worn by G Lucas Patrick)

TE Jack Endries (Round 7): No. 84 (last worn by TE Tanner McLachlan)

DT Landon Robinson (Round 7): No. 96 (last worn by DE Cameron Sample)

Cleveland Browns

OT Spencer Fano (Round 1): No. 55 (last worn by C Ethan Pocic)

WR KC Concepcion (Round 1): No. 17 (last worn by LB Jerome Baker)

WR Denzel Boston (Round 2): No. 12 (last worn by QB Shedeur Sanders)

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Round 2): No. 28 (last worn by CB Tre Avery)

OT Austin Barber (Round 3): No. 58 (last worn by LB Jordan Hicks)

C Parker Brailsford (Round 5): No. 52 (last worn by C Kendrick Green)

LB Justin Jefferson (Round 5): No. 10 (last worn by RB Quinshon Judkins)

TE Joe Royer (Round 5): 18 (last worn by WR David Bell)

QB Taylen Green (Round 6): No. 15 (last worn by QB Joe Flacco)

TE Carsen Ryan (Round 7): No. 48 (last worn S CB Tanner McCalister)

new look for the rooks 🤩



*numbers subject to change before season begins pic.twitter.com/maPW18wgdq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2026

Dallas Cowboys

S Caleb Downs (Round 1): No. 18 (last worn by LB Damone Clark)

Edge Malachi Lawrence (Round 1): No. 57 (last worn by LB Jack Sanborn)

Edge Jaishawn Barham (Round 3): No. 55 (last worn by LB Logan Wilson)

OT Drew Shelton (Round 4): No. 67 (last worn by C Brock Hoffman)

CB Devin Moore (Round 4): No. 29 (last worn by CB C.J. Goodwin)

Edge LT Overton (Round 4): No. 99 (last worn by DT Perrion Winfrey)

WR Anthony Smith (Round 7): No. 83 (last worn by WR Jalen Brooks)

Denver Broncos

DT Tyler Onyedim (Round 3): No. 98 (last worn by DL John Franklin-Myers)

RB Jonah Coleman (Round 4): No. 20 (last worn by FB Michael Burton)

OT Kage Casey (Round 4): No. 78 (last worn by OL Will Sherman)

TE Justin Joly (Round 5): No. 80 (last worn by TE Greg Dulcich)

DB Miles Scott (Round 7): No. 39 (last worn by RB Dwayne Washington)

TE Dallen Bentley (Round 7): No. 89 (last worn by TE Marcedes Lewis)

LB Red Murdock (Round 7): No. 50 (last worn by LB Jonas Griffith)

Detroit Lions: TBA

OT Blake Miller (Round 1): No.

Edge Derrick Moore (Round 2): No.

LB Jimmy Rolder (Round 4): No.

CB Keith Abney II (Round 5): No.

WR Kendrick Law (Round 5): No.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard (Round 6): No.

DT Tyre West (Round 7): No.

Green Bay Packers

CB Brandon Cisse (Round 2): No. 2 (last worn by QB Malik Willis)

DT Chris McClellan (Round 3): No. 55 (last worn by DE Kingsley Enagbare)

Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton (Round 4): No. 51 (last worn by DE Keshawn Banks)

C Jager Burton (Round 5): No. 52 (last worn by DE Rashan Gary)

CB Domani Jackson (Round 6): No. 20 (last worn by S Javon Bullard)

K Trey Smack (Round 7): No. 28 (last worn by CB Trevon Diggs)

The moment you've all been waiting for pic.twitter.com/ihxf6HBEs2 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2026

Houston Texans

G Keylan Rutledge (Round 1): No. 66 (last worn by C Cole Toner)

DT Kayden McDonald (Round 2): No. 93 (last worn by DT Kurt Hinish)

TE Marlin Klein (Round 2): No. 88 (last worn by TE Harrison Bryant)

OT Febechi Nwaiwu (Round 4): No. 64 (last worn by DT Haggai Ndubuisi)

LB Wade Woodaz (Round 4): No. 30 (last worn by S DeAndre Houston-Carson)

S Kamari Ramsey (Round 5): No. 27 (last worn by RB Woody Marks)

WR Lewis Bond (Round 6): No. 82 (last worn by WR Steven Sims)

LB Aiden Fisher (Round 7): No. 59 (last worn by G Kenyon Green)

Rookie roll call ☎️ pic.twitter.com/T8T5PfbDuf — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 8, 2026

Indianapolis Colts

LB CJ Allen (Round 2): No. 53 (last worn by LB Germaine Pratt)

S A.J. Haulcy (Round 3): No. 25 (last worn by S Rodney Thomas II)

G Jalen Farmer (Round 4): No. 62 (last worn by C Wesley French)

LB Bryce Boettcher (Round 4): No. 50 (last worn by LB Segun Olubi)

Edge George Gumbs Jr. (Round 5): 52 (last worn by DE Samson Ebukam)

Edge Caden Curry (Round 6): No. 55 (last worn by DE Isaiah Land)

RB Seth McGowan (Round 7): No. 20 (last worn by S Nick Cross)

WR Deion Burks (Round 7): No. 80 (last worn by TE Jelani Woods)

Jacksonville Jaguars

TE Nate Boerkircher (Round 2): No. 87 (last worn by WR Josh Reynolds)

DT Albert Regis (Round 3): No. 98 (last worn by DE Dawuane Smoot)

G Emmanuel Pregnon (Round 3): No. 75 (last worn by G Cooper Hodges)

S Jalen Huskey (Round 3): No. 22 (last worn by CB Jarrian Jones)

Edge Wesley Williams (Round 4): No. 90 (last worn by DE Emmanuel Ogbah)

TE Tanner Koziol (Round 5): No. 89 (last worn by TE Luke Farrell)

WR Josh Cameron (Round 6): No. 19 (last worn by QB C.J. Beathard)

WR C.J. Williams (Round 6): No. 18 (last worn by WR Joshua Cephus)

Edge Zach Durfee (Round 7): No. 58 (last worn by DT Doug Costin)

LB Parker Hughes (Round 7): No. 53 (last worn by LB Jalen McLeod)

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1): No. 5 (last worn by WR Hollywood Brown)

DT Peter Woods (Round 1): No. 99 (last worn by DT Jerry Tillery)

Edge R Mason Thomas (Round 2): No. 34 (last worn by S Mike Edwards)

CB Jadon Canady (Round 4): No. 22 (last worn by CB Trent McDuffie)

RB Emmett Johnson (Round 5): No. 10 (last worn by RB Isiah Pacheco)

WR Cyrus Allen (Round 6): No. 13 (last worn by CB Nazeeh Johnson)

QB Garrett Nussmeier (Round 7): No. 14 (last worn by P Matt Araiza)

Rookie numbers just dropped 💯 pic.twitter.com/EfXqfXcz5w — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2026

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Fernando Mendoza (Round 1): No. 15 (last worn by QB Kenny Pickett)

S Treydan Stukes (Round 2): No. 31 (last worn by RB Raheem Mostert)

Edge Keyron Crawford (Round 3): No. 42 (last worn by LB Cory Littleton)

OL Trey Zuhn III (Round 3): No. 66 (last worn by G Dylan Parham)

CB Jermod McCoy (Round 4): No. 28 (last worn by S Terrell Edmunds)

RB Mike Washington Jr. (Round 4): No. 30 (last worn by CB Darnay Holmes)

S Dalton Johnson (Round 5): No. 43 (last worn by LB Kana’i Mauga)

CB Hezekiah Masses (Round 5): No. 35 (last worn by RB Chris Collier)

WR Malik Benson (Round 6): No. 19 (last worn by WR D.J. Turner)

DT Brandon Cleveland (Round 7): 90 (last worn by DT Jerry Tillery)

Looks good already.



The 2026 draft picks have received their jersey numbers.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/lvlkzebMBC pic.twitter.com/bMQQnBNjBJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 29, 2026

Los Angeles Chargers

DE Akheem Mesidor (Round 1): No. 90 (last worn by NT Teair Tart)

OL Jake Slaughter (Round 2): No. 66 (last worn by OT Bobby Hart)

WR Brenen Thompson (Round 3): No. 89 (last worn by TE Will Dissly)

OT Travis Burke (Round 3): No. 77 (last worn by G Zion Johnson)

S Genesis Smith (Round 4): No. 22 (last worn by RB Najee Harris)

DT Nick Barrett (Round 5): No. 91 (last worn by DE Da’Shawn Hand)

OG Logan Taylor (Round 6): No. 65 (last worn by C Chris Watt)

OG Alex Harkey (Round 6): No. 73 (last worn by G Mekhi Becton)

rookie digits pic.twitter.com/riC3xoko6U — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2026

Los Angeles Rams

QB Ty Simpson (Round 1): No. 15 (last worn by WR Konata Mumpfield)

TE Max Klare (Round 2): No. 86 (last worn by TE Colby Parkinson)

OT Keagen Trost (Round 3): No. 79 (last worn by OT Rob Havenstein)

WR CJ Daniels (Round 6): No. 6 (last worn by LB Nick Hampton)

DT Tim Keenan III (Round 7): No. 96 (last worn by LB Keir Thomas)

2026 Rookie Numbers just dropped ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jXBA9d3ntg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 4, 2026

Miami Dolphins

OT Kadyn Proctor (Round 1): No. 74 (last worn by G Liam Eichenberg)

CB Chris Johnson (Round 1): No. 3 (last worn by LB K.J. Britt)

LB Jacob Rodriguez (Round 2): No. 10 (last worn by WR Tyreek Hill)

WR Caleb Douglas (Round 3): No. 7 (last worn by K Jason Sanders)

TE Will Kacmarek (Round 3): No. 82 (last worn by WR D’Wayne Eskridge)

WR Chris Bell (Round 3): No. 18 (last worn by QB Tyler Huntley)

Edge Trey Moore (Round 4): No. 17 (last worn by WR Jaylen Waddle)

LB Kyle Louis (Round 4): No. 19 (last worn by WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.)

S Michael Taaffe (Round 5): No. 31 (last worn by RB Ollie Gordon II)

WR Kevin Coleman Jr. (Round 5): No. 83 (last worn by TE Darren Waller)

TE Seydou Traore (Round 5): No. 49 (last worn by LS Joe Cardona)

G DJ Campbell (Round 6): No. 63 (last worn by OL Yodny Cajuste)

Edge Max Llewellyn (Round 7): No. 57 (last worn by LB Zeke Vandenburgh)

Rookie numbers are here 🔢 pic.twitter.com/tSzWnpxred — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 7, 2026

Minnesota Vikings

DT Caleb Banks (Round 1): No. 95 (last worn by NT Khyiris Tonga)

LB Jake Golday (Round 2): No. 41 (last worn by LB Chazz Surratt)

DT Domonique Orange (Round 3): 97 (last worn by DE Javon Hargrave)

OT Caleb Tiernan (Round 3): 78 (last worn by C Ryan Kelly)

S Jakobe Thomas, (Round 3): 8 (last worn by CB Jeff Okudah)

TE Max Bredeson (Round 5): No. 45 (last worn by LB Troy Dye)

CB Charles Demmings (Round 5): No. 20 (last worn by S Jay Ward)

RB Demond Claiborne (Round 6): No. 21 (last worn by CB Akayleb Evans)

C Gavin Gerhardt (Round 7): No. 58 (last worn by LB Jonathan Greenard)

New England Patriots

OT Caleb Lomu (Round 1): No. 74 (last worn by LB Thayer Munford)

DE Gabe Jacas (Round 2): No. 50 (last worn by LB Raekwon McMillan)

TE Eli Raridon (Round 3): No. 82 (last worn by TE CJ Dippre)

CB Karon Prunty (Round 5): No. 21 (last worn by S Jaylinn Hawkins)

DT Dametrious Crownover (Round 6): No. 68 (last worn by C Lecitus Smith)

LB Namdi Obiazor (Round 6): No. 48 (last worn by LB Jahlani Tavai)

QB Behren Morton (Round 7): No. 15 (last worn by LB Marte Mapu)

RB Jam Miller (Round 7): No. 30 (last worn by RB Deneric Prince)

Edge Quintayvious Hutchins (Round 7): No. 45 (last worn by LB Monty Rice)

DRAFT CLASS NUMBERS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mNjQeRtlhB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 5, 2026

New Orleans Saints

WR Jordyn Tyson (Round 1): No. 0 (last worn by S Ugo Amadi)

DT Christen Miller (Round 2): No. 52 (last worn by LB D’Marco Jackson)

TE Oscar Delp (Round 3): No. 88 (last worn by TE Jack Stoll)

G Jeremiah Wright (Round 4): No. 65 (last worn by OL Caleb Benenoch)

WR Bryce Lance (Round 4): No. 18 (last worn by QB Spencer Rattler)

S Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Round 5): No. 36 (last worn by CB Rico Payton)

WR Barion Brown (Round 6): No. 19 (last worn by RB Nyheim Miller-Hines)

CB TJ Hall (Round 7): No. 34 (last worn by RB Evan Hull)

New York Giants

LB Arvell Reese (Round 1): No. 52 (last worn by LB Victor Dimukeje)

OL Francis Mauigoa (Round 1): No. 65 (last worn by C Austin Schlottmann)

CB Colton Hood (Round 2): No. 12 (last worn by P Jamie Gillan)

WR Malachi Fields (Round 3): No. 0 (also worn by edge Brian Burns)

DT Bobby Jamison-Travis (Round 6): No. 97 (last worn by DT Dexter Lawrence II)

OT J.C. Davis (Round 6): No. 74 (last worn by G Greg Van Roten)

LB Jack Kelly (Round 6): No. 51 (last worn by edge Abdul Carter)

Draft class rookie minicamp numbers ‼️



*Subject to change pic.twitter.com/pzNpYy5c0f — New York Giants (@Giants) May 8, 2026

New York Jets

Edge David Bailey (Round 1): No. 31 (last worn by RB Khalil Herbert)

TE Kenyon Sadiq (Round 1): No. 16 (last worn by WR Tyler Johnson)

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Round 1): No. 83 (last worn by WR Josh Reynolds)

CB D’Angelo Ponds (Round 2): No. 23 (last worn by CB Azareye’h Thomas)

DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (Round 4): No. 78 (last worn by DT Jay Tufele)

QB Cade Klubnik (Round 4): No. 10 (last worn by WR Allen Lazard)

G Anez Cooper (Round 6): No. 72 (last worn by DE Michael Clemons)

S VJ Payne (Round 7): No. 34 (last worn by RB Kene Nwangwu)

stop yelling 🫠 pic.twitter.com/irg5RRUk4H — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Makai Lemon (Round 1): No. 9 (last worn by QB Nick Foles)

TE Eli Stowers (Round 2): No. 87 (last worn by WR Xavier Gipson)

OT Markel Bell (Round 3): No. 72 (last worn by OL Darrian Kinnard)

QB Cole Payton (Round 5): No. 10 (last worn by P Braden Mann)

G Micah Morris (Round 6): No. 76 (last worn by G Kenyon Green)

S Cole Wisniewski (Round 7): No. 21 (last worn by S Sydney Brown)

DT Uar Bernard (Round 7): No. 93 (last worn by DT Milton Williams)

Edge Keyshawn James-Newby (Round 7): No. 50 (last worn by LB Jaelan Phillips)

Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Max Iheanachor (Round 1): 71 (last worn by OT Andrus Peat)

WR Germie Bernard (Round 2): No. 17 (last worn by QB Skylar Thompson)

QB Drew Allar (Round 3): No. 16 (last worn by WR Adam Thielen)

CB Daylan Everette (Round 3): No. 23 (last worn by CB Tre Flowers)

G Gennings Dunker (Round 3): No. 73 (last worn by G Isaac Seumalo)

WR/KR Kaden Wetjen (Round 4): No. 42 (last worn by CB James Pierre)

TE Riley Nowakowski (Round 5): No. 37 (last worn by RB Trey Sermon)

DE Gabriel Rubio (Round 6): No. 96 (last worn by NT Daniel Ekuale)

S Robert Spears-Jennings (Round 7): No. 28 (last worn by S Miles Killebrew)

RB Eli Heidenreich (Round 7): No. 29 (last worn by S Kyle Dugger)

San Francisco 49ers

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Round 2): No. 15 (last worn by WR Jauan Jennings)

Edge Romello Height (Round 3): No. 94 (last worn by DE Yetur Gross-Matos)

RB Kaelon Black (Round 3): No. 26 (last worn by CB Chase Lucas)

DT Gracen Halton (Round 4): No. 93 (last worn by DT Kalia Davis)

OT Carver Willis (Round 4): No. 74 (last worn by G Spencer Burford)

CB Ephesians Prysock (Round 4): No. 41 (last worn by LB Jalen Graham)

LB Jaden Dugger (Round 5): No. 53 (last worn by LB Dee Winters)

OT Enrique Cruz Jr. (Round 5): No. 69 (last worn by DT Evan Anderson)

New look for the rooks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y6jJrMCQKN — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 8, 2026

Seattle Seahawks

RB Jadarian Price (Round 1): No. 8 (last worn by S Coby Bryant)

S Bud Clark (Round 2): No. 9 (last worn by RB Kenneth Walker III)

CB Julian Neal (Round 3): No. 1 (last worn by WR Jaelon Darden)

G Beau Stephens (Round 5): No. 60 (last worn by G Phil Haynes)

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (Round 6): No. 84 (last worn by TE Colby Parkinson)

CB Andre Fuller (Round 7): No. 35 (last worn by CB Tyler Hall)

DT Deven Eastern (Round 7): No. 97 (last worn by DT Jonathan Hankins)

CB Michael Dansby (Round 7): No. 37 (last worn by CB Quandre Diggs)

Draft was just the beginning.



#1 Julian Neal

#8 Jadarian Price

#9 Bud Clark

#35 Andre Fuller

#37 Michael Dansby

#60 Beau Stephens

#84 Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

#97 Deven Eastern pic.twitter.com/tXH3p6PVn2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 6, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edge Rueben Bain Jr. (Round 1): No. 3 (last worn by LB Anthony Walker Jr.)

LB Josiah Trotter (Round 2): No. 45 (last worn by LB Deion Jones)

WR Ted Hurst (Round 3): No. 17 (last worn by WR Sterling Shepard)

CB Keionte Scott (Round 4): No. 22 (last worn by CB Kindle Vindor)

DT DeMonte Capehart (Round 5): No. 90 (last worn by DE Logan Hall)

G Billy Schrauth (Round 5): No. 75 (last worn by G John Molchon)

TE Bauer Sharp (Round 6): No. 84 (last worn by TE Cameron Brate)

2026 rookie jersey numbers are officially in 🙌#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/KX0SpcdKyD — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 5, 2026

Tennessee Titans

WR Carnell Tate (Round 1): No. 14 (last worn by WR Colton Dowell)

DE Keldric Faulk (Round 1): No. 15 (last worn by QB Trevor Siemian)

LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Round 2): No. 53 (last worn by LB Jihad Ward)

G Fernando Carmona (Round 5): No. 66 (last worn by OL Chandler Brewer)

RB Nicholas Singleton (Round 5): No. 32 (last worn by CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally)

DT Jackie Marshall (Round 6): No. 96 (last worn by DE T.K. McLendon)

C Pat Coogan (Round 6): No. 79 (last worn by C Lloyd Cushenberry)

TE Jaren Kanak (Round 7): No. 47 (last worn by LB Khalid Duke)

Heard y'all wanted some jersey numbers 👀 pic.twitter.com/UQsp2gjwEL — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 30, 2026

Washington Commanders

LB Sonny Styles (Round 1): No. 52 (last worn by DE Preston Smith)

WR Antonio Williams (Round 3): No. 14 (last worn by QB Josh Johnson)

Edge Joshua Josephs (Round 5): No. 48 (last worn by WR River Cracraft)

RB Kaytron Allen (Round 6): No. 31 (last worn by CB Jonathan Jones)

C Matt Gulbin (Round 6): No. 66 (last worn by DT Ricky Barber)

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Round 7): No. 16 (last worn by K Jake Moody)

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