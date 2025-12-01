Ex-Chiefs Star Says This Year’s Team Has ‘So Many Holes’
The Chiefs are definitely having a down year. With a 6–6 record heading into Week 14, there’s a chance Kansas City won’t make the playoffs, which would be the first time in 11 years.
So, what needs to change in order for the Chiefs to become the championship team they’ve been the last decade?
Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is now retired, appeared on Up & Adams on Monday and provided his two cents. The three-time Pro Bowler thinks his former team has a lot of holes to fill.
“One change I would like to see for next year,” Mathieu said while sighing. “I feel like they got so many holes. I would really like for them to get a running back that can really take that pressure off of [Patrick] Mahomes.”
Oof. According to Mathieu, there could be a big offseason upcoming in Kansas City.
In regards to the Chiefs’ running game, Kareem Hunt is proving to be a beneficial asset as he’s logged 130 carries for 515 yards and seven touchdowns through 12 games. Isiah Pacheco has also been reliable, but he missed a few contests with injury. Mathieu, along with many Chiefs fans, believes the team needs a stronger and more consistent running back moving forward. We’ll see what they do this offseason.