Ex-Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Isn't Giving Up on NFL Career Despite Not Having Team
Through six years of his NFL career, former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard made a name for himself early on by earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and three Pro Bowl selections.
However, his seventh year in the league has the biggest question mark attached to it as Leonard hasn't been picked up by any teams yet.
Despite the uncertainty in his career right now, Leonard isn't giving up on what his future holds in the NFL. But, he's at peace with whatever happens.
"I'm more so just sitting back, getting the body healthy, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we'll give it a try," Leonard said, via the Indianapolis Star's Kyle Smedley. "I just continue to be me by working hard. If it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't. I think throughout my career I've had a great career, even if I do step away from it. ... I'm enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity."
After the 2021 season, Leonard underwent back surgery, which then caused him to be sidelined during part of the '22 season. He only played in a total of three games that year due to other injuries.
Leonard started in nine games for the Colts in 2023 and then was waived and picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he appeared in five games. He was originally signed through 2026 with the Colts until they waived him.
His best career statistics come from his rookie season in 2018 when he totaled 163 tackles with 111 being solo tackles and 52 being assisted. He also tallied seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.