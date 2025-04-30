Falcons and Coach Jeff Ulbrich Fined by NFL for Prank Call Made to Shedeur Sanders
After the NFL's investigation of the prank call made to Shedeur Sanders by Atlanta Falcons head coach Jeff Ulbrich's son Jax, the league has fined the team $250,000 and coach Ulbrich $100,000, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The league's decision to fine both the Falcons and Ulbrich was decided based on them “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft.”
The 21-year-old found Sanders's number on his father's iPad and used it to prank call the draft prospect. He has since apologized for his actions. There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Sanders, though, as he was projected to be selected in the first or second rounds of the draft. Sanders fell to the fifth round and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
Shortly after the news was announced, the Falcons released a statement expressing that "the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."
The Falcons previously released an apology to Sanders as well after Ulbrich's son's call.
Sanders was one of three known draft prospects who received prank calls during the draft. Former Ohio State and Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren both admitted to receiving prank calls. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is looking into these other prank calls, but that they are unrelated to the incident with the Falcons and Sanders.