Falcons and Coach Jeff Ulbrich Fined by NFL for Prank Call Made to Shedeur Sanders

Prank call fallout: The NFL fined the #Falcons $250,000 and DC Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the leak of Shedeur Sanders’ phone number.



Ulbrich’s son, Jax, took the number from Ulbrich’s iPad and used it to prank Sanders during the draft. Jax has apologized. pic.twitter.com/xrMd9WwGtJ