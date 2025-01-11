SI

Falcons Fire Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Lake As Raheem Morris Reworks Staff

Blake Silverman

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jarrett reacts with defensive end Harris after a fourth down stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Falcons decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, the team announced on Saturday.

The move comes a week after the Falcons gave up 44 points in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in the regular season finale. Atlanta finished the season with an 8–9 record as they missed the postseason.

"After a thorough evaluation of the season, and with careful consideration for our team's future, we deemed these moves necessary," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in a team-issued news release on the defensive coach's departures. "These decisions are never easy from the human side of things and we wish Jimmy, Jay and their families the best."

Lake came to Atlanta with Morris last year after the two most recently spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams.

Atlanta finished the season with the No. 23 ranked defense in both opponent points per game (24.9) and yards allowed per game (345.2). They finished with the 28th-ranked red zone scoring defense and 31st-ranked third-down defense.

The Falcons will set out to search for their third defensive coordinator in three seasons.

