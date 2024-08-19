Falcons' Raheem Morris Explains Decision to Rest Michael Penix Jr. in Preseason
Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. will sit out in the team's final preseason game of the year on Friday.
Penix started in the Falcons' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, but coach Raheem Morris chose to hold him out of last weekend's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Morris explained his decision to rest Penix in two of the three exhibition games was based solely on wanting to protect him from injury.
"Nothing would be done on selfish thoughts of my own, or trying to protect myself from a decision that we made together, it's more about protecting our assets," Morris said on the Up & Adams show.
Penix will play as the Falcons' backup quarterback this season behind Kirk Cousins, who just signed a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason with Atlanta. The Falcons drafting Penix came as a surprise to many since the team had just signed Cousins, but Penix is seen more as the franchise's future quarterback.
In Penix's one preseason appearance, he completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 104 yards.