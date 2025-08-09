WATCH: Arnold Ebiketie Delivers Highlight Play in Falcons 2025 Preseason Opener
The Atlanta Falcons need more splash plays on defense during the 2025 NFL season. Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie had one for the Falcons during the first half in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
On second-and-8 with the Detroit Lions at the Falcons 11-yard line in the second quarter, Ebiketie beat the Detroit Lions right tackle and sacked quarterback Hendon Hooker. Ebiketie also knocked the ball loose, which fellow Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham recovered.
Ebiketie's strip sack fumble kept the Lions off the board. Detroit scored a touchdown on its next drive, but that was the only score the Lions had in the first two quarters.
The Falcons led the Lions at halftime 10-7.
Falcons Defense Impressive in First Half vs. Lions
Ebiketie's highlight play was arguably the top moment for the Falcons defense during the first half Friday night. But overall, Atlanta's defense played very well.
Everything in the preseason has to be taken with a dose of salt. The Lions weren't playing their top offensive players.
Still, it's better to be playing well than not even with backups and guys not expected to make the team on the field. For Ebiketie, he should dominate if he's going up against second-stringers.
Atlanta's two first-round picks, edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., have stolen all the headlines for the Falcons defense the past few months. But Ebiketie will be an intricate part of Atlanta's defense if the unit really takes a step forward in 2025.
In each of the past two seasons, Ebiketie posted six sacks. Last season, he also had a career-high 38 combined tackles, including six tackles for loss too. He had 12 quarterback hits and two pass defenses as well.
The Falcons would love to see Ebiketie take his pass rushing ability to another level in 2025. If he can do that, the rookies will have an even greater opportunity to make an impact, and the Falcons defense could have its best pass rush in years.
The Falcons drafted Ebiketie at No. 38 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In that class, the top edge rushers were off the board by the time Atlanta made its selection, so the Falcons picked wide receiver Drake London at No. 8 overall and Ebiketie early on Day 2.
Defensive ends Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson went first and second in Ebiketie's class.
The 26-year-old is unlikely to play in the second half Friday night. He and the Falcons will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the preseason on Friday, August 15 at 7 pm ET.