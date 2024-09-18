Falcons to Offer Free Food for Sunday Night Football Matchup vs. Chiefs
As the Atlanta Falcons honor team owner Arthur Blank during Week 3, they will be giving back to their fans.
The Falcons will induct Blank into the team's Ring of Honor on Sunday night during a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote that for the game, the Falcons will offer fans free hot dogs, chips and soda.
There's a cap, but each fan in attendance of the game can receive two free hot dogs and two bags of chips. Every fan will also receive a souvenir cup, which can be used for unlimited refills on soda.
Behind Blank's direction, concession prices at Falcons games are always on the cheaper side. For instance, hot dogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are only $2 normally. The stadium also always offers free refills on fountain drinks.
But obviously, the free hot dogs and chips take Blank's "give back" to the fans to a whole new level.
According to Sports Business Daily, via Florio, the Falcons have ordered 100,000 hot dogs for Sunday night. That's more hot dogs than the team sold for the entire 2023 season.
The Falcons are inducting Blank into their ring of honor during his 23rd season of ownership. He bought the team from Taylor Smith, the son of the team founder, Rankin M. Smith Sr., in February 2002.
Under Blank's ownership, the Falcons have posted nine winning seasons. They had only eight winning seasons in the first 36 seasons of the franchise.
However, the Falcons haven't registered a winning record since 2017. They are also trying to end a six-year playoff drought this winter.
Hopefully for the team, mostly Falcons fans enjoy the free concessions during Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers fans took over Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 1, helping the Steelers upset the Falcons in the season opener.
This is the second straight week the Falcons will play a primetime game. They came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 on Monday night.