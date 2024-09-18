Atlanta Falcon Legends ‘Dirty Bird’, Roddy White Lead 2025 Hall of Fame Nominee Class
On Wednesday, the NFL Hall of Fame committee released a list of 167 former NFL players nominated for 2025’s induction class. For the Atlanta Falcons, seven familiar faces grace the list with their presence.
RB - Jamal Anderson
The legendary ‘Dirty Bird’ running back Jamal Anderson is once more on the nominees list for the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
A staple of the Atlanta organization has been nominated twice before, in 2013 and 2024. This will be his third attempt for the Hall. Anderson spent his eight-year career as a Falcon and rushed for 5,336 yards and 34 touchdowns with one All-Pro selection in 1998. His 410 carries in 1998 set an NFL record at the time.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
DE - John Abraham
After spending the first six years of his career with the New York Jets, defensive end John Abraham arrived in Atlanta, and the rest is history. In seven years with the Falcons from 2006-2012, Abraham compiled 79 tackles for loss, 68.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and one interception.
As the franchise’s all-time leader for sacks in a single season (16.5), the 6-4 265-pound edge defender was the master of the spin move and loved wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks as a pass rusher. He's second all-time in sacks for the Falcons despite spending his first-six seasons with the Jets.
His resume is impressive, with five Pro Bowl seasons and two All-Pro seasons.
LB - Keith Brooking
Next on the list is linebacker Keith Brooking, who put together one of the most dominant five-season stretches by an NFL player in the early 2000s.
The 12th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft was the motor of the Falcons' defense for over a decade. Five straight Pro Bowls with two All-Pro seasons sandwiched in between set Brooking apart from many other linebackers of his era. With 1,440 combined tackles, 58 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and nine forced fumbles – the Georgia native is a name that is impossible to forget in franchise history.
WR - Roddy White
Like Brooking, wide receiver Roddy White is a name that is impossible to forget in team history. He was drafted 27th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. While he did not see much action in his first two seasons, the remaining nine seasons of his career meant everything to the city of Atlanta and contributed to quarterback Matt Ryan's rise.
While many of White’s records were broken by Julio Jones, White was pivotal in the organization's transition from Michael Vick through the dark of Bobby Petrino and Joey Harrington to Matt Ryan.
His legacy is second to none, as he is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.
RB - Warrick Dunn
Last but certainly not least is running back Warrick Dunn; Dunn spent six years in Atlanta and Tampa Bay but saw some of his best career highlights as a Falcon in the same backfield as Michael Vick. Dunn had better statistics in every major rushing category while a member of the Falcons.
Like White, Dunn is also a Falcons Ring of Honor member. While being incredible on the field, the former 2004 Walter Payton Man of the Year has done just as much off the field, if not more. His Warrick Dunn Charities is legendary for building homes for single mothers.
A spot in Canton for the totality of a human he is would be undoubtedly well deserved for multitudes of reasons.