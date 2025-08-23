Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster Tracker - Surprise DL Included in 1st Wave of Cuts
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – With the 2025 training camp and NFL preseason in the rearview mirror, attention for the Atlanta Falcons can officially turn to the construction of their initial 53-man roster. NFL franchises will have until Tuesday, August 26th at 4 p.m. ET to finalize their roster decisions.
16-man practice squads will be formed on Wednesday after players have cleared waivers.
In a change to previous years, the NFL teams are allowed to place two players on injured reserve designated for return that don't count against their initial 53-man roster. Before, a player who was scheduled to miss the first month or more of the season would have to be placed on the initial 53. The new rule allows teams to keep two extra players without exposing them to the waiver process.
Offensive tackles Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton as well as linebacker Troy Andersen are key candidates for a IR with a designation to return.
The tracker will be updated as the news comes in with the full roster and all of the cuts listed below.
Saturday 6:00 p.m.: The Falcons released a list of 12 players they had cut, including a surprise in defensive lineman Morgan Fox. Fox was at the back of the rotation in the preseason, but he got $3 million guaranteed from the Falcons without ever playing a snap. If he's not claimed on waivers by another team, the Falcons will assume $3 million in dead money against their cap.
Atlanta Falcons Roster (78)
Offense (36)
Quarterback (3)
Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Easton Stick
Running Back (5)
Tyler Allgeier, Nathan Carter, Jashaun Corbin, Bijan Robinson, Carlos Washington Jr.,
Wide Receiver (10)
Jamal Agnew, Chris Blair, Dylan Drummond, KhaDarel Hodge, Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Darnell Mooney, Nick Nash, David Sills V, Casey Washington
Tight End (5)
Feleipe Franks, Kyle Pitts Sr., Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon, Charlie Woerner
Offensive Line (13)
Matthew Bergeron, Joshua Gray, Jovaughn Gwyn, Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Jack Nelson, Ryan Neuzil, Storm Norton, Brandon Parker, Elijah Wilkinson, Jordan Williams
Defense (39)
Defensive Line (8)
Simeon Barrow Jr., Brandon Dorlus, Ta'Quon Graham, Zach Harrison, LaCale London, David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Kentavius Street
Edge (7)
Arnold Ebiketie, Leonard Floyd, Khalid Kareem, DeAngelo Malone, James Pearce Jr., Bralen Trice, Jalon Walker
Linebacker (8)
JD Bertrand, Divine Deablo, Kaden Elliss, Ronnie Harrison, Nick Kubitz, Josh Woods, Troy Andersen (PUP), Malik Verdon (NFI)
Safety (5)
Jessie Bates III, Henry Black, Jordan Fuller, DeMarcco Hellams, Xavier Watts
Cornerback (11)
Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr., Natrone Brooks, Cobee Bryant, Mike Ford Jr., C.J. Henderson, Mike Hughes, Dontae Manning, Clark Phillips III, Keith Taylor, A.J. Terrell Jr.
Special Teams (4)
K Younghoe Koo
K Lenny Krieg (International Designation, doesn't count on active roster)
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
Cuts (12)
QB Ben DiNucci
RB Elijah Dotson
WR Jesse Matthews
WR Quincy Skinner Jr.
TE Nikola Kalinic
OL Matthew Cindric
DL Morgan Fox
ED Ronnie Perkins
ILB Caleb Johnson
ILB Nick Kubitz
S Josh Thompson
CB Lamar Jackson