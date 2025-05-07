Falcons Expect Walker, Pearce to Make Early Impact. History Says Otherwise
The numbers are damning. The Atlanta Falcons don't mind.
Across the 2023 and 2024 NFL drafts, 11 edge defenders -- outside linebackers or defensive ends -- were selected. Only two of them had more than 4.5 sacks. One was Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 pick to the Houston Texans in 2023, and the other Chop Robinson, the Miami Dolphins' 21st overall pick in 2024.
Anderson had seven sacks, while Robinson tallied six. It's worth noting the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse, had only 4.5 sacks but 76 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.
Aggressively seeking pass rush help, the Falcons put their eggs into the draft basket. They anticipate seeing immediate results this fall -- even if history largely suggests otherwise.
Atlanta selected two pass rushers in the first round of the 2025 draft, adding Georgia's Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall before trading back into the first round for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall. The Falcons plan to use the 6'1", 243-pound Walker as an edge element, though he has experience both inside and outside.
Walker had 6.5 sacks, tied for the team high, and 34 quarterback pressures across 195 pass rushing snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. Pearce was one of the SEC's best pass rushers the past two seasons, registering 17.5 sacks en route to a pair of first-team all-conference honors.
The Falcons had only 31 sacks as a team last season, the second-lowest mark in the NFL. They needed life. Head coach Raheem Morris believes they found it with Walker and Pearce.
"We definitely have to increase our rush," Morris said, "and both of these players really make it better.”
Atlanta believes each of its four defensive picks -- Walker, Pearce, third-round safety Xavier Watts and fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. -- can make an immediate impact.
Walker and Pearce may face the steepest learning curve. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich cited the difference in tasks and responsibilities for pass rushers between college football and the NFL as a primary reasoning.
In college football, athletic quarterbacks are a commonality. Some teams build their offense around mobile passers, and more plays occur outside of structure as a result. Subsequently, Ulbrich said edge rushers spend half their time trying to contain the athlete playing quarterback.
It stalls their development, he said, because they're not getting a standard dose of traditional pass rushing snaps.
"Rushing the passer is art and it takes a lot of time. It takes a million times over to master pass rush and become effective at it," Ulbrich said. "So, there's traditionally some growing pains for a young pass rusher."
But Ulbrich believes his scheme is an Advil equivalent, capable of alleviating -- to an extent -- the early-career suffering most young edge rushers encounter.
He cited two recent examples from his four-year run as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator: Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV. Ironically, the Jets selected McDonald at No. 15 overall in 2023 and Johnson at No. 26 overall in 2022 -- the same slots Atlanta used to select Walker and Pearce in 2025.
Both Johnson and McDonald grew into productive players for Ulbrich and the Jets. The catch? Neither were particularly impactful in their first season.
Johnson had only 2.5 sacks across 14 games as a rookie. He followed with 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits in a Pro Bowl season in 2023.
McDonald's rookie year stat line consisted of three sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in 15 games. He shined in 2024, starting 15 of 17 appearances while recording 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits.
Lack of rookie success aside, Ulbrich finds solace in the clear progress pass rushers have made under his guidance, and he believes the recipe is translatable to Atlanta's newest crop of rookies.
"I'd say this, some of the stuff we're going to bring schematically to the defense, I think lessens that burden on some of these guys," Ulbrich said. "Both very young pass rushers, but I think part of the stuff we will do schematically will lessen that burden and because of that, I think they'll have maybe a little bit more success early on than they would have otherwise."
The Falcons, however, won't anoint Walker and Pearce as their pass rush saviors for this fall. Morris's offseason description of his vision for Atlanta's rush package usually includes mention of a basketball team mentality. Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie teaches a four-in-one approach.
Atlanta wants to get its pressure players in sync, turning four rushers into one cohesive unit. In addition to Walker and Pearce, the Falcons return last year's sack leader in Arnold Ebiketie, added a pair of veteran free agent pass rushers in Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox and expect steps forward from second-year defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.
Toss in the Falcons' linebackers -- Kaden Elliss led the team with 16 quarterback hits in 2024, while returnee Troy Andersen and free agent signee Divine Deablo have each proven to be capable blitzers -- and Morris believes Atlanta has the pieces necessary to generate pressure more consistently.
The challenge, however, is putting those pieces together.
"It's about learning how to rush as one, learning how to get out there and rush together and learning how to rush as one individual process to be able to get to the quarterback," Morris said. "I believe we’ve got some coaches in the building that's going to be able to talk about that constantly.
"We have people who will be able to help these guys figure out how to get that done."
Ulbrich, Ollie and outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith will be three of the most prominent figures in that process.
So will Walker and Pearce -- and Ulbrich believes the two rookies have as much say as anyone regarding how much they play, and produce, in 2025.
"I think part of it is going to be on them, and their ability to come out here and perform at a high level quickly, because nothing will be given away," Ulbrich said. "To be a starter on this defense, you have to earn that on the grass. You don't earn that as a draft pick, and they wouldn't want it any other way.
"So, a lot of it will be how quickly they get adjusted to this game, to our scheme, to the defense. But I would anticipate both are going to make an impact earlier than most would probably anticipate."
The anticipation of a less-than-eye-catching early impact has little to do with the actual skill sets of Walker and Pearce, or the scheme of Ulbrich. It's about pedigree.
Perhaps the past two drafts is a small sample size. Since 2020 -- five full draft cycles -- there have been 25 edge defenders drafted in the first round. Only eight of them, or 32%, had more than 4.5 sacks as rookies, and three of them -- Chase Young in 2020, Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 and Anderson in 2023 -- were taken inside the top three overall picks.
History tends to repeat itself. But Walker and Pearce have the chance to carve their own path. The Falcons are confident they will. Soon.
"I just can't tell you how excited I am to get those guys out on the grass and let those guys get better together, but that's the important part," Morris said. "And make no mistake about it, it is very hard to find pass rushers. It's very hard to get out there in your first day and get out there and do it.
"But I’ve got so much confidence of people in the building to be able to go out there and help these guys be the best version of themselves every single time."