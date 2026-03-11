Falcons Add Center and Former Bill Callahan Offensive Lineman

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons continued their busy Wednesday afternoon with another free agency addition. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler , the Falcons are adding former Tennessee Titans interior offensive lineman Corey Levin to a one-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

The Titans originally selected Levin in the sixth round (No. 217 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Dacula, GA (Dacula High School) native did not appear in a game until 2018, when he appeared in all 16 (one start), but he was waived ahead of the 2019 season.

The Denver Broncos picked him up soon after, and from there, he bounced around several practice squads. From 2019 to 2021, Levin made stops with the Chicago Bears (2019), New England Patriots (2020), New York Jets (2021), and then back to Tennessee (2021).

Levin was promoted to the active roster by October and remained there through last season. In total, he comes to the Falcons as an experienced reserve player. For his career, Levin has appeared in 88 games (seven starts) between offensive and special teams. He has experience lining up at both guard and center.

In coming to Atlanta, Levin is set to reunite with his former offensive line coach, Bill Callahan. Alongside Andrew Steuber and Kyle Hinton, he will provide some solid depth for the unit. Falcons center Ryan Neuzil is set to enter the final year of a two-year contract that he signed last offseason.

Levin played college football for the Chattanooga Mocs (2013-16) from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). There, he appeared in 52 career games, with 45 consecutive starts (51 total). Levin was a versatile offensive lineman, making starts at left guard and at both left and right tackle. He was named to the All-American team in 2015 and 2016, and the All-SoCon in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

He becomes the fourth offensive player the Falcons have added during the early parts of the free agency window. Elsewhere, they have signed wide receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Johan Dotson, plus tight end Austin Hooper.

On the defensive side, the Falcons have brought in Azeez Ojulari, Chris Williams, Cameron Thomas, Channing Tindall, and Christian Harris. On special teams, they have added kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey.