Atlanta Falcons Key to Improved Defense: Upgrade at Linebacker
On paper, the Atlanta Falcons boast a strong linebacker room. However, a lingering issue continues to hurt the team, derailing any hope for sustained superlative play. Troy Andersen, for all of his athleticism as one of the fastest-timed linebackers in the NFL, cannot stay healthy.
He’s made just 11 starts in his three years since being taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s played in just nine of 34 possible games the last two seasons.
Undrafted free agent Nate Landman and 2024 fifth-round pick JD Bertrand are capable players, but they’re nowhere near the sideline-to-sideline athlete Andersen is who posted a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score.
They were left in acres of space in Jimmy Lake's passive-prevent defense and were exploited in coverage and by mobile quarterbacks.
The Falcons need more dynamism at the linebacker spot in 2025 no matter who the defensive coordinator is, and the Falcons can’t go into next season counting on getting it from Andersen in the final year of his rookie contract.
Bolton for Atlanta?
As the chill of the offseason starts to dissipate, one of the possible names for the Falcons to pursue is Nick Bolton. Bolton, a two-time Super Bowl champion in Kansas City, provides the soul of the Chiefs' defense. Ironically, he was the 58th-overall pick in 2021 while Andersen was the 58th-overall pick in 2022.
Registering triple-digit tackles in three of his four seasons seems like a natural upgrade for a multitude of reasons.
First, Bolton is actually one year younger despite entering the NFL a year earlier than Andersen. While he racks up a high volume of tackles, he does not miss many. He’s also added 32 tackles for loss. He’s not just making tackles, he’s making plays.
Speaking of not missing: of 57 career games that he was eligible to play in, Bolton competed in 53 of them. Under those circumstances, Atlanta would win with a signing.
Draft Targets
What happens if Bolton stays in Missouri, inking a long-term deal with the team, leaving the Falcons hanging? Instead of placing every egg in one basket, the team can look at this year's draft for solutions.
Even if Andersen returns to form, his contract lasts until the end of the upcoming season. As a result, drafting a replacement that immediately pays dividends remains in Atlanta's best interest.
Carson Schwesinger (UCLA)
When you press play on the film, you see an inside linebacker with a hair trigger. That is to say the former Bruin from the snap attacks the ball carrier during run situations, blitzes or covers in passing downs.
Besides a sudden first step, Schwesinger possesses an immediate gift of processing and hurrying into position. While 136 tackles do seem like a lofty amount, realize that he led all of FBS with 90 solo tackles.
That, along with the ability to be physical in the shed or surfing through the wash gives him almost immediate starting status. Nothing flashy or eye-popping, just a talented player that never tried to do too much and stays disciplined from snap to whistle.
Exactly what Atlanta needs.
Lander Barton (Utah)
While Schwesinger flashes the hammer aspect of linebacker, the former Ute embraces the ability to cause damage with a superb football IQ and a nose for the ball. Barton excels in coverage, shadowing backs, tight ends, or end wideouts.
Regardless of man or zone, he doesn't look out of place when veering away from the line of scrimmage. In fact, the opposite, as he can flip the hips and either face or trail the target. In the run game, Barton does not guess. He sees the play developing and makes the appropriate adjustment.
Smael Mondon (Georgia)
Of the three linebackers listed, the UGA product brings the most to the table athletically. Faster than many running backs he faced, Mondon streaked to the ball carrier, excelling in the run game, arriving around and under block attempts.
Moreover, as an inside linebacker, he profiles as not only a quality blitzer but a three-down linebacker with a knack for coverage. Mondon will need to add ten pounds or so, and that will not affect him athletically. Instead, he can follow any skill position player at both the show and intermediate depth with the foot speed to cover them down the field, if need be.
Overview
Troy Andersen possesses electric playmaking potential. However, injuries continue to jump up and bite him. The Atlanta Falcons can no longer wait around for a consistently healthy season. If Nick Bolton stays in Kansas City or heads elsewhere, the Falcons need to address this need.
Finding a rookie inside 'backer in a fairly intriguing draft makes the most sense. If the Falcons turn the corner on defense, quality linebackers will lead the charge.