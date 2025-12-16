Slowing Down the Cardinals' Offense Comes Down to This

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have a unique challenge in Week 16 with the Arizona Cardinals. Their opponent, one who expected to take a big step in 2025 but fell well short of that, feels all too similar to themselves.

The Cardinals have stumbled to a 3-11 record this season, with a not-too-dissimilar situation under center.

Although the wins have not come for him, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been strong this season after coming off the bench for the injured Kyler Murray. The 10-year pro has put together what is becoming a career year, throwing for 2,708 yards (66.5% completion), 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions across just nine starts.

His 300.9 yards per game lead the NFL by more than 20 yards, and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris understands that they will need to be mindful of what he is capable of this Sunday.

“He's a really good football player,” Morris said. “I remember when he was a young player, we went down and worked him out, and he was outstanding then. Great player. He really is. He really is the ultimate backup in this league, and he's been that for a long time and goes out there and gets the job done.”

With him taking over at quarterback for Murray, their scoring average actually improved from 20.6 to 22.1 points per game, while their total offense saw an immediate jolt from 288.4 to 358.4 yards per game.

Brissett has also managed to do this with a revolving door at the running back position and without his top receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., due to injuries. Tight end Trey McBride has also seen his involvement shoot up with the backup quarterback taking over.

Morris appreciates the value that Brissett brings to an offense like Arizona’s, and it will not be the first time that he has had to face off with the veteran quarterback.

“Brissett [has] been doing it for such a long time in this league, and like the ultimate pro comes in the game and just gets it done,” Morris said. “I can still see the game when he came in versus me in Washington when I was out in L.A. I'm like, ‘Get him out of here,’ as he just went out there and lit it up.”

In that game back in 2023, Brissett replaced Sam Howell at quarterback and nearly led a fourth-quarter comeback. Washington trailed Los Angeles 28-7 in the fourth quarter, but Brissett completed 8-of-10 attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the final frame to cut the deficit to one score before eventually falling 28-20.

Brissett had just two possessions in that game, but scored on both.

Of course, these are going to be two very different teams playing in Phoenix on Sunday, but the Falcons know what they have waiting for them in Week 16. If they are not careful , they run face-first into another letdown spot after a tremendous showing in Tampa last Thursday night.

Atlanta’s passing ranks at No. 9 in the NFL this season, allowing just 195.6 yards through the air, but they have trended down in recent weeks. Since Week 11, they have allowed 255.6 yards passing and nine touchdowns.

Sunday presents an interesting test for both the Falcons’ secondary and the Cardinals’ passing attack, but whichever unit prevails may end up heading home with the win.