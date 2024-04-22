Atlanta Falcons Linked to former Huskies QB in NFL Draft
Despite signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this spring, the Atlanta Falcons again find themselves in the midst of quarterback talk entering the NFL Draft.
Atlanta is facing questions surrounding the position’s long-term future - and it’s possible former University of Washington signal caller Michael Penix Jr. becomes the solution.
The Falcons have spent extensive time with Penix throughout the pre-draft process, headlined by a formal meeting at the NFL Combine, sending assistant general manager Kyle Smith to the Huskies’ pro day and flying head coach Raheem Morris, general manager Terry Fontenot and more to Washington for a private workout.
Penix and former University of South Carolina standout Spencer Rattler are the two quarterbacks the Falcons have been around the most this spring, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Atlanta could be targeting a passer early - particularly Penix.
“The Falcons are certainly a candidate to get a passer at some point in the draft,” Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. “GM Terry Fontenot in his first three drafts did not take one in the first two rounds. They spent some time with Michael Penix Jr. This is interesting.”
Atlanta selected Desmond Ridder in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the only signal caller Fontenot has drafted at the helm.
But there’s a chance Penix breaks that trend - perhaps sparked by the Falcons’ five-hour flight to see him toss passes to Washington receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and tight end Jack Westover.
“When they went to visit him in Seattle in early April, they flew all the way just to watch him throw for a few hours and turned around and went home,” Fowler said. “They didn't do dinner or stay the night or anything. That told me something as far as interest.
“Now, No. 8 overall, is that too rich for Penix? Maybe, but he's probably not there when they pick 43rd overall in the second round.”
Fontenot and Morris have each said the Falcons will be adding a third quarterback at some point this offseason, with the draft certainly a viable option.
But with Cousins set as the starter and Taylor Heinicke under contract as the backup, Atlanta is firmly in the market for a No. 3 passer - hardly the type of piece a team in a win-now spot should be looking for with a top-10 pick.
“Do they pick a passer somewhere? Maybe,” Fowler said. “Do they take a pass rusher? That's probably the safer pick at No. 8 overall.”
The 2024 NFL Draft begins April 25 in Detroit.