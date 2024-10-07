Atlanta Falcons OL Overcoming Adversity in Crucial Wins vs. Saints and Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons possess a 3-2 win/loss record and sit atop the NFC South five games into the season, and the offensive line has been a driving factor in those victories. Despite losing two starters in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the group has stood tall (mostly) against some of the league’s most formidable pass rushers this season.
The Falcons' offensive line rebounded nicely after a tough start against the T.J. Watt-led Pittsburgh Steelers defense, who got home for three sacks in Week 1.
In the following three weeks, they allowed two-total sacks on Cousins. However, last Thursday night, the offensive tackle play took a step back, as left tackle Jake Matthews and right tackle Kaleb McGary each allowed two sacks.
Still, the Falcons are tied for No. 8 in the NFL at just two-sacks-allowed per game through five games.
It was an uncharacteristic performance for the 11th-year veteran at left tackle after only allowing one in the first four games of the year.
For McGary, he is still visibly fighting a knee injury and doing his best even though his backup is more than serviceable.
McGary’s backup, eighth-year veteran Storm Norton, performed well in his lone start of the season against the Saints in Week 4. He did not allow a sack in that contest or in the previous one against the Eagles when he came in midway through the game in McGary’s stead.
In a recent interview with Falcons on FOX5’s Miles Garrett, Norton opened up about how it felt to play a complete game with one of the strongest units on the Atlanta roster.
“We have a high standard in our room, a next-man-up mentality, and we try not to skip a beat with whoever is in there,” Norton said.
Backup center Ryan Neuzil has performed solidly in Drew Dalman’s absence and has not allowed a sack in 185 offensive snaps this season. Although, he has been tabbed with four penalties.
Both guards, two-time second-team All-Pro Chris Lindstrom and second-year starter Matthew Bergeron, have been movers in the run game and solid in pass protection, each allowing just one sack on the year.
Overall, Atlanta’s front has done a solid job this season protecting their quarterback and generating big gains on runs between the tackles.
Running back Bijan Robinson had his most explosive run of the year (28 yards) on an inside zone run against the Buccaneers last Thursday night. Both guards Bergeron and Lindstrom sealed off their defenders at the point of attack, and Neuzil moved linebacker K.J. Britt out of the way at the second level to open an alleyway. Then Robinson made safety Jordan Whitehead miss with a nifty cut, and then it was off to the races.
Look for more of those runs and for the unit to keep hammering away as the season progresses After Cousins shredded the Buccaneers defense last week, team can no longer afford to stack the box and key on Robinson.
A balanced attack will benefit the offensive line. They have been good but can improve once they return to full strength.