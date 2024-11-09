Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Predictions and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons should see the trip to New Orleans to face the Saints as a divisional business trip. With a win, Atlanta moves one-step closer to sweeping the division, something last done by the Saints in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Saints, at this point, continue to look for any semblance of daylight and positive outcomes. No matter how you slice it, this game matters to both teams. While one team looks for divisional domination, the other seeks to just hold on and look to build around their interim coach while playing spoiler against its biggest rival.
Last week, New Orleans fired Dennis Allen, replacing him with special team’s coordinator Darren Rizzi, who is coaching his first game in the big chair.
The Whole Show
With wide receiver Chris Olave out with a concussion due to a hospital ball from quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints will run the entire offense through running back Alvin Kamara.
The veteran accounts for 33% of the New Orleans offensive output, leading the team in rushes and receiving targets. Derek Carr plays risk-averse football (except with hanging receivers out to dry). Look for him to constantly feed Kamara in every way possible. Kamara should touch the ball at least 25, combining for at least 145 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
Pitts Start
Despite heavy doses of criticism, Kyle Pitts improved his play, looking actually interested and locked in to what the team wants to accomplish. In Pitts, Atlanta can use him all over the field. With trades and injuries, the backend of the New Orleans secondary depth chart looks thinner than one-percent milk.
Alontae Taylor will more than likely shadow Drake London, leaving Pitts to eat like it's Thanksgiving. Kirk Cousins needs to throw to Pitts early, this keeps his mind focused and drives him to make contested catches and run sharper routes.
Final Prediction
Derek Carr will force the issue when the Falcons pressure him with blitzes and immense pressure. He will find the open Falcon at least twice. While the Falcons look comfortable early, New Orleans decides to make Kamara a volume target, giving him two dozen touches in hopes of stemming the tide.
Unfortunately, this helps the Saints to start stacking yards and inevitably points. Meanwhile, with Alontae Taylor covering London and Bryan Breese occupied, Atlanta picks the Saints completely apart. Bijan Robinson notches 160 total yards and finds the end zone. With London quiet, Darnell Mooney gets loose for at least one 35-yard catch and a score.
New Orleans will fake a punt during this game that will not amount to much, probably early. With an interim coach with such a strong background in special teams. The Saints put up a fight early. The Falcons torture their defense and puts them away in the third quarter.
Final Score
Falcons: 34
Saints: 23