Georgia DT Christen Miller Makes Strong Plea to Play for Falcons

ATHENS – The Atlanta Falcons sent a small army of front office personnel to Athens for the annual Georgia pro day. Ian Cunningham, Matt Ryan, Kevin Stefanski, Jeff Ulbrich, and several more prominent decision makers for the Falcons were on hand for the marquee event. One player they could have their eye on is defensive lineman Christen Miller.

The four-year contributor who grew up just outside of Atlanta could be considered a high-end option for the Falcons at pick 48. At 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, Miller could play anywhere along the defensive interior and projects to be an effective player at the next level. He could become the next great Georgia defensive lineman to play in the NFL.

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Should the Falcons be fortunate enough for him to drop to them in the second round, the defender made it clear that playing in Atlanta would be something he would really like to do.

“Man, it’d be a blessing,” Miller said. “I think the city would go crazy. Man, if I was to come to Atlanta, it’d be a show every weekend. I know everybody popping up, everybody, everybody. And it’s just, I want championships. I won at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood. I won a championship here. And to bring a championship to the city, that’d be so special. I think my grandma would fall out. She’d lose her mind.”

Stefanski and Ryan spent some extended time speaking with Kirby Smart while his players worked out for scouts. The Georgia head coach noted the added attention the Falcons paid them at this annual event.

“I’ve known them for a long time,” Smart told the media. “They’ve welcomed us to their organization and said practices are open. You guys can come watch our place. They’ve got a lot of personnel here today. I think they know what this university has to offer, and the fact they can get some players from here helps their organization.”

Atlanta drafted former Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it marked the first time in franchise history that the Falcons took a player from that program that high.

They do not have a first-rounder this year, but with such a deep contingent of personnel on hand for Wednesday’s event, there is a good chance that lightning could strike twice.