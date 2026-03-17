Atlanta Falcons NFL Pre-Draft Tracker: Team Meets With Combine Standout

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of their NFL Draft preparations, but new general manager Ian Cunningham will be a bit hamstrung. The Falcons will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

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“Smart, tough, physical. We're going to build through the trenches. If you look at all those teams, that's the philosophy. ‘Draft, develop and retain,’ that's going to be our philosophy here, too,” Cunningham said. “You can't have enough draft picks. We did that in Baltimore. You want to retain your own. So that's what we're going to do. Those are common themes that they both had, so we'll bring that here as well.”

As the biggest player acquisition event of the offseason grows nearer, Falcons OnSI is tracking the biggest draft news that becomes public.

Atlanta Falcons NFL Pre-Draft Tracker

Arkansas Running Back Mike Washington Jr. Gets a Top-30 Visit

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons are reportedly hosting Washington for a top-30 visit at Flowery Branch. The running back burst onto the scene at the NFL Combine, running a 4.33 forty (1.51 10-yard split), while jumping 10’8” in the broad and 39” in the vertical.

Washington bounced around over five seasons in college. He started in Buffalo, where he ran for 1,119 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns over three years (2021-23), but transferred to New Mexico State in 2024, where he ran for 725 yards (4.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He broke out after playing his final college season at Arkansas, running for 1,070 yards (6.4 YPC) and eight scores.

At 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, Washington has good size to match his athletic profile. He projects as a day two pick.

Georgia Tech Cornerback Ahmari Harvey

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harvey confirmed to the media during his pro day that the Falcons have met with him on three separate occasions.

“We had a little personal one-on-one talk,” he said. “I really like Coach Hood over there. He told me what he liked in my game. We talked about stuff I need to improve, but it was a pretty healthy conversation.”

Harvey was an invitee to the NFL Combine, but he only participated in the bench press (15 reps).

In 2025, Harvey led Georgia Tech in passes defended (seven) and was 11th in the ACC. He is also a strong tackler despite a smaller frame (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), finishing with 120 over his last three seasons (98 solo). He has 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, a sack, and two forced fumbles.

His smaller size would probably push him inside to play nickel. He projects as a late-day three pick or a primary undrafted free agent.