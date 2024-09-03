Former 2nd-Round Pick, Marietta Native Named Falcons 2025 Free Agent Target
It's difficult to project what NFL teams will be doing in free agency next March with a whole season yet to be played. But in all likelihood, the Atlanta Falcons will still be searching for upgrades at edge rusher.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department named New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari the team's top target for 2025 free agency on September 2.
"Ojulari shouldn't break the bank on the open market and has plenty of potential as a pass-rusher," wrote BR's NFL department. "He's battled injuries over the last two years but has managed to rack up 16 career sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 35 games.
"Plus, the Georgia native and former Bulldog might be willing to take a discount to play for his hometown team."
A Marietta native, Ojulari only recorded 2.5 sacks with 16 combined tackles in 11 games last season. He also had 7 quarterback hits and 1 fumble recovery.
But Ojulari had 8 sacks with 49 combined tackles, including 8 tackles for loss in 17 games as a rookie in 2021. Just before that season, the Giants selected him at No. 50 overall in the second round of the NFL draft.
Then he had 5.5 sacks in just seven games during 2022.
Ojulari missed 10 games in the 2022 season because of injuries. He spent the middle part of the season on injured reserve. The same thing happened in the middle of 2023.
Ojulari did a much better job of returning from injury in 2022 than last year. He didn't have a full sack in any game until Week 18 last season.
How Ojulari performs this season could impact whether the Falcons are interested next March or if the team can afford him. If he experiences a breakout season, it wouldn't be surprising if the young edge rusher is suddenly out of Atlanta's price range.
Ojulari could also help his cause by avoiding the injured list this fall.
Spotrac reported the Falcons are projected to have about $6.8 million in cap space for the 2025 season.
As Bleacher Report suggested, perhaps the Falcons could get a hometown discount. In addition to attending Marietta High School, Ojulari played three seasons for the Georga Bulldogs.
In 27 games, he posted 14 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs.