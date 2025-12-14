Atlanta Falcons Defensive Free Agents, Should They Stay or Should They Go?

The Atlanta Falcons will not have much left to play for down the stretch of the 2025 NFL season, but several questions are looming over this team heading into the offseason. One factor is who the team will opt to retain from its list of pending free agents, and the Falcons will have several important decisions on the defensive side of the ball.

The Falcons’ season will officially come to an end after Week 18, and their decisions will come due on several players soon after that. As the team’s ‘mini-bye’ hits post-Thursday Night Football, it is a good time to look ahead to see what that could look like.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

See below for the Falcons' pending defensive free agents and what the Falcons could do with those contracts heading into the offseason – all data is derived from Spotrac .

DL DAVID ONYEMATA

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – One-year, $12 million

Why – David Onyemata has been one of the Falcons’ steady players in run defense along the interior, but he was a viable release candidate coming into this season. At 33 years old, he could be looking for one last contract. He is currently commanding an $11.7 million AAV, but he could fetch a solid one-year deal on the open market.

EDGE LEONARD FLOYD

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Leonard Floyd | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – One-year, $9 million

Why – The Falcons added Leonard Floyd to their defense in an effort to spark some production from what had been a woeful unit for the last several years. The veteran missed a few games due to injury and has not had a major impact in the box score, but his impact goes beyond stats. He came in and provided a lot of leadership for what was a young pass-rushing unit, but he will be 34 years old by the time the 2026 season kicks off and may look at retirement.

LB KADEN ELLISS

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – Three-year, $24 million

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Why – Kaden Elliss is one of the defensive centerpieces of this team, and it would be surprising if they let him walk in free agency. Elliss is a versatile piece for them at the second level and along the edge, but he is also a leader on this team that they can ill-afford to lose. The linebacker has been either first or second on the team in tackles since the Falcons added him ahead of the 2023 season, while adding 12.5 sacks in this timeframe.

CB DEE ALFORD

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – Two-year, $4.5 million

Why – The oft-maligned cornerback in 2024 has come back with a vengeance in 2025. Dee Alford has been a versatile piece of this secondary this season and has turned into a piece they would like to have back. He showed the ability to play both inside and outside cornerback. With a looming rehabilitation for Billy Bowman Jr., he will be able to come in and be the primary nickelback until Bowman comes back into the fold.

EDGE DEANGELO MALONE

Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – One-year, $2 million

Why – DeAngelo Malone has not developed into a consistent defensive presence, but he has been a solid contributor on special teams. The hybrid defender has fallen short of his draft pedigree, but he could be a good body to have as a depth piece if the price is right - this is also contingent on his recovery from a broken ankle that he sustained earlier this season.

EDGE ARNOLD EBIKETIE

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – Two-year, $7 million

Why – The former second-round pick has had an underwhelming four years with the Falcons, and seemed eager to be on the move when his name was floated at the deadline. The team was hoping that Ebiketie would take the next step this year after a strong finish to the 2024 season, but it did not come to fruition. The edge rusher has 15.5 career sacks, but just one this season.

LB JOSH WOODS

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – One-year, $2 million

Why – Like Malone, Josh Woods is one of the more valuable special teams players for the Falcons. He has shown the ability to take some linebacker snaps, but is largely just a depth piece on defense. His contract should not be that lucrative, and Woods provides enough value to make him worth the price.

LB TROY ANDERSEN

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – One-year, $2.5 million

Why – The latter of the former second-round picks that have fallen well short of expectations is linebacker Troy Andersen. The defender has not suited up for the Falcons in 2025 after a knee injury cut his 2024 season short. Andersen came into the league as a raw prospect who needed to develop, but injuries have hampered him – he has played in just nine games since 2023. He will leave Atlanta as a failed experiment.

LB RONNIE HARRISON

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ronnie Harrison | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – One-year, $2.5 million

Why – The Falcons needed a viable depth piece after they lost Divine Deablo to a midseason forearm injury, and Ronnie Harrison emerged as the best option for them. With Troy Andersen almost certainly on the move, it would be in the Falcons’ interest to have an athletic backer to be a depth piece for this unit.

OTHERS: DL Elijah Garcia, CB Natrone Brooks, DL Kentavius Street, DL Sam Roberts, DL LaCale London, DL Sam Roberts