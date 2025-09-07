WATCH: Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson Opens Season With 50-Yard TD
It took Atlanta Falcons running back Bjian Robinson three games to score his first touchdown of the 2024 campaign. This season, it took Robinson less than two minutes.
Robinson registered a 50-yard reception for a touchdown on the team's opening drive of the 2025 season Sunday.
The 50-yard score is the second-longest touchdown of Robinson's career. He tallied a 71-yard receiving touchdown against the Saints in Week 18 of his rookie campaign in 2023.
The longest rushing touchdown of Robinson's NFL career is 37 yards.
The score Sunday gave the Falcons an early 7-point lead versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is a pivotal early season matchup in the NFC South.
The Falcons experienced uneventful offensive drives on their second and third possessions, but they remain ahead of the Buccaneers in the first half. Atlanta's defense has performed well early against Baker Mayfield and the explosive Buccaneers offense.
At the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led the Buccaneers 7-0.
In four previous games versus the Buccaneers, Robinson has averaged 40.3 rushing yards and about 68 yards from scrimmage per game. Robinson has also posted a little less than 4.5 yards per carry in his career versus Tampa Bay.
At the end of the first quarter, Robinson had only five rushing yards, but he had three receptions for 67 yards. That put him over his career average in yards from scrimmage versus the Buccaneers.
The Falcons have defeated the Buccaneers in four of the last five matchups in the rivalry. Atlanta held a 32-31 edge in the all-time series entering Sunday as well.
Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made his first career Week 1 start Sunday. The Buccaneers matchup holds special importance to him since he grew up in Dade City, Florida, which is just north of Tampa Bay.
Penix was 6 of 8 for 97 passing yards with the score to Robinson in the first quarter. More than half of his yardage was on the touchdown to the star running back.
Last season, Robinson scored only one receiving touchdown. He also had four as a rookie in 2023.
The 50-yard score was the 24th touchdown of running back's professional career.
While Robinson only scored one receiving touchdown in 2024, he had 14 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 1,456 rushing yards and 431 receiving yards, giving him 1,887 yards from scrimmage in 2024.
Robinson is a candidate for a 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season, and he's off to a fast start with the 50-yard score.