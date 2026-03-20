Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Mailbag – Who Else Should They Target?

The Atlanta Falcons are two weeks into the free agency negotiating period, and their roster for the 2026 season is slowly coming into focus. There is still a long way to go before the Falcons lock in a roster that would be ready for training camp this summer, or even by OTAs in April.

But the last several days have provided a glimpse into the priorities of new general manager Ian Cunningham, and potentially his view on how best to improve this roster.

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“It’s just the beginning,” Cunningham said over his virtual interview on Friday. “But I’m excited with what we were able to do. We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor. We added depth pieces, but also players who have starting experience that can start [for the Falcons], and have shown that they’re able to start in this league.”

After this early period, Falcons OnSI opened the mailbag to hear from readers about what questions they have for this team.

Do you have questions for our next mailbag? DM them to @gchapatl on X!

Austin Fries on Facebook : What other positions/players should the Falcons target for more depth?

Adding a running back is a must for the Falcons. They have to replace 150+ touches from Tyler Allgeier, and they do not have optimal depth on the roster. Nate Carter won the third running back spot last summer, but Carlos Washington Jr. is on a futures contract and will factor back into the mix. I would expect the Falcons to add at least one more player who can compete for that backup spot behind Bijan Robinson, whether it comes in the draft or free agency.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315) on Twitter : On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being excellent, how do you score the Falcons’ efforts in free agency so far?

This is an interesting question, but I think it’s all relative. If you wanted them to be a big spender who was really going for it in year one of Kevin Stefanski with aggressive moves, you’d probably rate it pretty low. I see this as a conservative approach, making 2026 a stress test for this roster.

This is not a Super Bowl roster right now, but it could still be a playoff one. The supplemental moves have solidified this team with veterans that should “raise the floor,” as Ian Cunningham says. It all just comes back to the same question: can the quarterback, whether that’s Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr., lead this offense? That’s the major hurdle that needs to be cleared. If either one takes off, they could really lean into 2027 with marquee moves.

If they realize that more moves need to be made, then they will have PLENTY of avenues to achieve that next offseason – both in the draft and via free agency. With that in mind, I’d rate it around a 6.5 to a 7.0 out of 10.

TitusPJones on YouTube : Do the free agency acquisitions so far suggest they’ll be going best player available in the draft?

In fairness, I think this was always the plan for the Falcons under Ian Cunningham. They have a dearth of resources (be that cap space or picks), but several needs. Free agency, in my eyes, has been to fill the roster with competent players with viable years of experience. They can then shoot for some upside options in April, but attack the best option on the board.

Kierap on YouTube : Since they didn’t get a big FA CB, do you see them getting one on their first pick?

They found some depth with Darnay Holmes, but he will be a depth piece who can fill the loss of Dee Alford. I see defensive line, wide receiver, or even linebacker (based on the upside this class has to offer) as bigger needs than cornerback right now, but ‘best player available’ needs to be the play for them at pick 48.

I think it’s unlikely that they target any starter-level players in free agency at this point, but they could still add some depth. Between Mike Hughes, C.J. Henderson, and Cobee Bryant, they have players who can take reps opposite A.J. Terrell Jr. this fall, and they may use those day two picks on more immediate needs.

Adding quality to that room from the draft has not been a priority for some time, and they could use an infusion there. The Falcons reportedly spoke with some day two cornerbacks at the NFL Combine last month, so it is definitely on their radar.

JAKE (@J4KECOB) on Twitter : Do you believe all these 1-year deals are essentially a “try out” for reclamation players and the team is looking to be more competitive in 2027?

I think there is always some degree of that in the NFL, but these moves will give the Falcons a lot of flexibility next offseason. These additions will also get plenty of runway to show off for teams, and most have had at least one outstanding season before injuries slowed them down.

Tua Tagovailoa, Samson Ebukam, Chris Williams, Cameron Thomas, Da’Shawn Hand, Christian Harris, and Azeez Ojulari are all players who are on those ‘prove-it’ deals and will get plenty of opportunities to play.

While they have handed out a bunch of one-year deals with the appearances of pushing chips in next offseason, they are in no way giving up on the 2026 season. There is plenty of talent on this roster (Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., a strong offensive line, and an upstart defense). If coaching improves, and some of these roster moves hit (mainly the quarterback), then they could absolutely make a playoff run this fall and snap the eight-year skid.

Michael Grimmage Jr. on Facebook : Would Cameron Jordan be a good option for the team, considering he knows the division well, could bring a veteran presence to the locker room, and already has familiarity with Matt Ryan?

Wouldn’t that be something? After years of being a bogeyman for the Falcons, Cameron Jordan would be a funny thought to have in Atlanta – for fans of both franchises. But no, I do not see this as an option. The defender playfully joked that Kaden Elliss is a traitor of sorts for coming to Atlanta, so I doubt he would ever want to don the Falcons logo.

To the deeper question, bringing a veteran is almost always a great option for any team, but especially for one like Atlanta. There are several lingering questions around the future of James Pearce Jr., so supplementing that could be a bigger part of this offseason than anyone wants to admit. Players like Joey Bosa, Leonard Floyd, and Von Miller are all still on the market.

Do you have questions for our next mailbag? DM them to @gchapatl on X!