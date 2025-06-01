Falcons' Bijan Robinson on the Rise in PFF RB Rankings
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson built on his good rookie season with an even stronger 2024 NFL campaign. In just two seasons, he's grown into one of the best running backs in the league.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema confirmed that opinion late last week, as he placed Robinson at No. 3 on his running back rankings entering the 2025 season.
"Robinson not only recorded the second-best PFF rushing grade in the NFL last season (92.1), but he also flexed his talents as a receiver, earning an eighth-ranked 82.2 PFF receiving grade. That combination led him to be the league's most valuable running back in 2024, per PFF WAR," wrote Sikkema.
The only two running backs ahead of Robinson on the list were Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry and Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley.
In May 2024, PFF's Thomas Valentine had Robinson at No. 5 on his running back rankings entering last season. Henry was also ahead of Robinson on that list, but the Falcons running back has passed the other three in the top five from the 2024 list -- Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb.
It wouldn't be surprising if Robinson is ranked No. 1 on next year's list. While Henry and Barkley deserve to be ahead of Robinson right now, the Falcons running back is just 23 years old and is just entering his prime. The Falcons also have hopes that he will be even better with more consistent quarterback play in Michael Penix Jr. this fall.
Henry is 31 years old while Barkley turned 28 this year. While the trajectory on Robinson is still going up, the question among the two veteran running backs is whether they can stay healthy and repeat their 2024 MVP-like performances now a year older.
Henry has led the NFL in carries four times in the past six seasons. He didn't lead the NFL in carries last season but still had 325 attempts.
Barkley led the NFL with 345 rushing attempts last season on his way to a 2,000-yard season.
Robinson had 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also had 61 receptions with 431 receiving yards and another score in 2024.
His 1,887 yards from scrimmage were behind only Barkley, Henry and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was No. 4 on Sikkema's list.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs rounded out Sikkema's top five at No. 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving, McCaffrey, Arizona Cardinals' James Conner, Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane and Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams were the next five in Sikkema's top 10 running backs entering 2025.