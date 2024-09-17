Bill Belichick Takes Multiple Shots at Falcons During 'Monday Night Football'
Bill Belichick will appear on all 11 'Manningcast' broadcasts during Monday Night Football this season. Although he's been far more entertaining as an inexperienced broadcaster than he ever was during his press conferences as an NFL head coach, Belichick's appearance on the 'Manningcast' on Monday night was one to skip for Atlanta Falcons fans.
Belichick made several digs at the Falcons during his appearance with Peyton and Eli Manning. While one was a little subtle, two others really weren't.
The most obvious shot Belichick took at the Falcons was when wide receiver Darnell Mooney caught a pass during the first half.
"Is that Mooney?" Belichick asked, via CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston. "Mooney is one of the three free agents they signed illegally -- Mooney, Woerner and, of course, Cousins, that they contacted early, got fined for, lost a draft choice and all that."
Any Falcons fans listening probably rolled their eyes at that comment. While Atlanta did lose a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and received two separate fines for tampering with three players, the NFL was unable to prove the team contacted Mooney, Woerner or Cousins for anything other than travel arrangements after already signing them during the legal tampering period.
But Belichick's criticism of the Falcons didn't end with the front office.
"Can't tackle," Belichick said, describing the Falcons defense. "Honestly, it was the same issue last week. They didn't tackle well against Pittsburgh."
The last Falcons dig from Belichick was a lot more subtle. But it opened an old wound for Atlanta sports fans.
"I remember [Arthur] Blank down on the sideline in the fourth quarter, celebrating when they were ahead," said Belichick while sharing his memories from Super Bowl LI.
Peyton was surprised that Belichick had the time on the sidelines to see Blank. The former Patriots coach then explained why Falcons owner stuck out.
"Well, I mean, he's a pretty good dresser, now," Belichick responded. "Arthur always looks sharp, but he was down there on the sideline, and we were getting beat, and I was like, Jesus."
It seems like Belichick holds a grudge for ultimately not landing the Falcons head coaching job this offseason.
If Falcons fans watching the Manningcast didn't turn it off during Belichick's appearance, they were rewarded in the fourth quarter with a Matt Ryan guest spot. And of course, the Falcons had the last laugh, as they came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21.