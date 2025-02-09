Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Throws Major Shade at Falcons Ahead of Super Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons never got to wear their championship t-shirts from Super Bowl LI. That, of course, was because they blew a 25-point lead in the game.
But somehow, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has possession of a Falcons t-shirt for the Super Bowl they didn't win. And she was wearing it while walking around with Belichick in New Orleans the day before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played in this year's Super Bowl.
Belichick has appeared to have it out for the Falcons since they didn't hire him as head coach last offseason.
While appearing on The ManningCast during Monday Night Football in Week 2, Belichick made multiple jabs at the Falcons.
"Mooney is one of the three free agents they signed illegally -- Mooney, Woerner and of course Cousins, that they contacted early, got fined for, lost a draft choice and all that," said Belichick, via CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston.
He was critical of the Atlanta defense's tackling as well and told a story from Super Bowl LI.
"I remember Blank down on the sideline in the fourth quarter, celebrating when they were ahead," Belichick said. "He's a pretty good dresser. Arthur always looks sharp, but he was down there on the sideline, and we were getting beat, and I was like, Jesus."
It's understandable Belichick is bitter he didn't land the Falcons job. At one point last offseason, it seemed like Belichick coming to Atlanta was a foregone conclusion. But the franchise quickly moved on, and as a result, Belichick remains out of the league.
Based on how the 2024 Atlanta season ended, there's probably a decent chunk of Falcons fans that might regret Belichick isn't the team's head coach at the moment.
But what's unfortunate is Falcons fans having to suffer from the sight of a championship t-shirt they never get to wear just so Belichick can get back at Arthur Blank and Rich McKay.
People in Boston and fans of Belichick likely love it. In Atlanta, it's just a mean reminder of the worst moment in the city's sports history.