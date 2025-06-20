CBS Sports Throws a Bone to Falcons' 2024 Draft Class
It's only been one season, but the early returns from the 2024 draft class for the Atlanta Falcons have not been good. That came under the spotlight again this week with the release of running back Jase McClellan, who the Falcons grabbed in the sixth round of the 2024 draft.
If quarterback Michael Penix Jr. doesn't develop into the team's answer behind center, that year's draft for Atlanta could be considered one of the worst in history -- at least in recent memory.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, though, argued the Falcons have reason for hope with the class other than just Penix.
On Thursday, Trapasso included Falcons 2024 third-round defensive end Bralen Trice on a list of young players "set to announce themselves to the NFL" in 2025 after early career struggles.
"Bralen Trice doesn't look like most high-end edge rushers. He's not incredibly long and sleek with incendiary first-step quicks. He's an old-school technician with a thick, powerful frame and surprising bend once he reaches the corner. A player can't stumble his way into 150 pressures on fewer than 900 pass-rushing opportunities in a Power 4 conference like Trice did in 2022 and 2023 combined," wrote Trapasso.
"He genuinely has some of the finest, most calculated yet rapid hand work I've scouted, and there's a bull-rush to his arsenal that'll keep offensive tackles honest. Trice was lost for the year before the regular season began in 2024, so he should be fully healthy now as a ready-to-go 24-year-old in Year 2 with the Falcons."
Trapasso admitted that Trice may not get a lot of opportunities this season. The Falcons just added first-round edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also signed veteran free agent Leonard Floyd.
But Trapasso argued that's a good thing for Trice's development.
"I like he won't be asked to be the No. 1 rusher on a poor pass-rushing team," added Trapasso.
"As a situational type, while learning from Floyd, a sage vet, Trice will exceed the normal dividends paid by former third-round picks for the Falcons in 2025 and beyond."
Trice bouncing back to have a strong career would go a long way to helping that 2024 class look a lot better for general manager Terry Fontenot. More importantly, his development would give the Falcons another pass rusher.
Defenses can never have enough of them in the modern NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles built a Super Bowl-winning defense behind the philosophy of stacking elite prospect after elite prospect in the front seven.
The Falcons haven't followed that draft strategy until really this year, which was part of the problem. Mid-round edge rushers usually can't carry the load by themselves, and they often underachieve when teams are counting on them to be the top sack producers.
But in complimentary roles, they can thrive.
Trapasso still sees that happening with Trice in Atlanta.
Trice missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL. He landed on injured reserve on Aug. 11.
In three college seasons at Washington, Trice posted 18 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 40 games.