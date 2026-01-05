Is Atlanta Falcons Job a Good One? ESPN Weighs in on Head Coach, GM Vacancy

In a somewhat surprising move, the Atlanta Falcons fired both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. Many around the league believed that at least Morris had saved his job with Atlanta’s late-season win streak, with the Falcons winning their last four games to secure their second straight 8-9 season. However, Morris was fired, along with Fontenot, Sunday night, hours after the Falcons' season ended.

Morris was hired by an Atlanta team that believed they were a coach away from playoff contention, following three straight 7-10 seasons under Arthur Smith. After a hot 6-3 start last season, the Falcons sizzled out and finished 2-6 en route to an 8-9 record. In 2025, Atlanta was 3-7, but then won five of their final seven games en route to another eight-win season.

Owner Arthur Blank decided to move on from Morris and Fontenot, despite Atlanta’s four-game win streak to close the season, with the Falcons being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention for nearly a month.

ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler explained that the duo’s botched handling of the quarterback situation over the past two years is a big reason as to why they were fired.

“The Falcons essentially got two big quarterback swings in Penix and Kirk Cousins, and neither netted much progress.” Fowler writes.

For Fontenot, Michael Penix Jr.’s durability concerns ultimately proved costly.

“Penix getting hurt -- staying true to his collegiate calling card as injury prone -- dinged Fontenot's draft profile a bit.” Fowler writes.

In Morris’s case, the scrutiny surrounded his oversight of the offense under coordinator Zac Robinson.

“Morris' offense for Penix, run by Zac Robinson, wasn't a fit in the eyes of multiple scouts and coaches who felt he needed more of a vertical attack to utilize his arm strength.” Fowler writes.

And that is not to mention the ridiculous contract that was handed to Cousins to the tune of four years, $180 million, including $100 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus.

Fowler believes that the Falcons' opening is still one of the most desirable options on the market, despite Atlanta not having its 2026 first-round pick, which it dealt in a draft-day trade for James Pearce Jr. However, it’s not as big of an issue with the Falcons revamping the defense masterfully during the 2025 offseason, along with rookie Pearce hitting 10.5 sacks in his first year in the league.

“Trading the 2026 first-rounder to the Rams to get James Pearce Jr. looks like a smart move, given the rookie edge rusher's success (his 10.5 sacks are a franchise rookie record) and the lack of top-end talent in this year's draft class.” Fowler writes.

“The Falcons' roster is stocked with talent at running back and wide receiver, plus a core group on defense that's impressive, so the lack of a Round 1 pick… shouldn't be a deterrent to incoming GM candidates.”

This is a team with talent across the board. Running back Bijan Robinson just led the entire league in total yards from scrimmage. Wide receiver Drake London is two years removed from a season in which he nearly had 1,300 yards and was top 10 in yards and touchdowns this season before his injury. Tight endKyle Pitts had his best season since 2021, putting up career highs in receptions and touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons had both rookie sack leaders (James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker), the rookie interception leader (Xavier Watts), and their second-year defender, Brandon Dorlus, who led all NFC interior defenders in sacks with 8.5.

Not to mention, the NFC South has been a terrible division in which 9-10 wins a year is enough to make the playoffs.

“ It's one of the better jobs available. Robinson and a good offensive line will attract several of the top offensive candidates. And the defense is brimming with young talent.” Fowler writes. “But the Falcons are in a very winnable division in a national hub with a blank canvas to improve the on-field product in a hurry.”

The Falcons still need to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position, whether that is Michael Penix Jr. or another option. However, with young talent on both sides of the ball and the NFC South remaining as one of the NFL’s most winnable divisions, the Falcons’ opening is widely viewed as an attractive destination.

