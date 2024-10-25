Buccaneers Key Rookie Returns to Practice Ahead of Falcons Rematch
The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to have to cover wide receivers Mike Evans or Chris Godwin when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. But they will probably have to stop rookie running back Bucky Irving.
Irving returned to practice in limited fashion Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday, but in front of reporters Friday, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles sounded confident that Irving will play.
Irving didn't practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday because of a toe injury.
His presence in Week 8 could be huge for the Buccaneers, who will play their first game of the season without Evans or Godwin. The two receivers suffered injuries Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Godwin landed on injured reserve and could be out for the season. Evans has avoided the IR, but the Buccaneers declared him out for Week 8.
Irving leads the Buccaneers with 351 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground this season. He has also averaged 5.2 yards per carry. That could be a big boost for the Buccaneers even though they have decent running back depth. Veteran running back Rachaad White finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards last season. But White is averaging 3.7 yards per rush in 2024.
The Buccaneers also have running back Sean Tucker, who has begun to receive some opportunities in the Tampa Bay backfield. He has run for 172 yards on only 21 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per rush, this season.
If the Falcons-Buccaneers matchup is anything like it was just three weeks ago, Tampa Bay is going to need all the offensive firepower it can muster to keep up with Atlanta. The two teams combined for 66 points in a Thursday night matchup on Oct. 3.
Since the Falcons offense is relatively healthy heading into this weekend, Atlanta should have an advantage if it's that kind of showdown again.
Along with Irving, Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and tight end Payne Durham are listed as questionable for Week 8. But both Jarrett and Durham fully practiced Friday.
In addition to Evans, the Buccaneers declared defensive back Tykee Smith and defensive tackle Greg Gaines out for the matchup. Smith is dealing with a concussion while Gaines has a calf injury.
The Falcons and Buccaneers will kick off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm ET.