Falcons' Chris Lindstrom Finally Getting the Respect He Deserves
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom has quietly been one of the best in the NFL the past few seasons. But that may be changing.
Not Lindstrom's play -- but who is noticing.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been releasing his annual top 10 lists at each position the past several days. For each position group, Fowler listens to NFL executives, coaches and scouts to help him rate the best players at each place on the roster.
At guard, Lindstrom came in at No. 2.
"Lindstrom was tremendous in 2022, earning a five-year, $102.5 million extension from Atlanta minutes before free agency," wrote Fowler.
"League evaluators wanted to see him do it again. He did, earning Pro Football Focus' highest guard grade.
Compared to where he was last year, Lindstrom made the biggest jump of any guard on Fowler's list, moving from No. 7 to 2.
"With other stars aging or declining, Lindstrom capitalized on a weaker field to jump six spots over last year," Fowler wrote. "While he failed to appear on every ballot, his percentage of top-two votes (44%) was impressive."
The two NFC executives Fowler quoted in the story spoke about how Lindstrom doesn't have any big negatives in his game. An AFC executive had a much strong endorsement, though, telling Fowler that his team has "had him No. 1 for a few years."
Lindstrom has made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro nominations each of the past two years. Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin made first-team All-Pro ahead of Lindstrom both of those seasons.
At left guard, Kansas City Chiefs' Joe Thuney made first-team All-Pro in 2023. Cleveland Browns' Joel Bitonio made first-team All-Pro at left guard two years ago.
Martin was the only guard ahead of Lindstrom on Fowler's list this summer. Thuney and Bitonio were ranked in the top 5 on the list at No. 4 and 5, respectively.
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson was ranked at No. 3.