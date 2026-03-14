Five Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have been adding lots of depth to their roster during the NFL’s free agency window. More than a dozen new players will get a fresh start in Atlanta, but the Falcons could still make some more signings in the days and weeks to come.

Ian Cunningham has taken a more conservative approach with the roster for next season, opting for several one-year deals. The only multi-year contracts were made with kicker Nick Folk (two years) and punter Jake Bailey (three years). With 14 players signed in free agency, it is unlikely that any sort of major splash is imminent.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The Falcons have added several pass rushers to mitigate the loss of Arnold Ebiketie and the pending loss of Leonard Floyd. In addition to these two players, the Falcons must be prepared for the possibility of a James Pearce Jr. release, pending the results of legal and league investigations.

The Falcons do not have much cap space to make significant moves, but if they were to sign a key player for next season, there are several still available for them to bring to Flowery Branch. Should they make an addition who projects as a starter or key rotational piece in Atlanta, here are some names to watch.

Edge Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The former first-overall pick has played for a new team every year since 2022, and that is set to continue this offseason. Clowney had a strong 2025, finishing with 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks over 13 games. His pressure rate (19.1%) was fourth among players with at least 200 pass-rushing attempts. He remains an outstanding run defender and would be a plug-and-play option for the Falcons.

Edge Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After several injury-plagued seasons, 2025 was a return to form for Bosa. The pass rusher spent nine seasons with the Chargers, but opted for a one-year, prove-it deal in Buffalo. The five-time Pro Bowler responded with 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, 5.0 sacks, and 47 quarterback pressures. His 14.6% pressure rate was his best since 2022. At 31, he remains a solid pass rusher and run defender. He could be a splendid secondary option for Jalon Walker.

Edge Leonard Floyd

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons could always reunite with their departing free agent. Floyd saw his role diminish as the season progressed, and he finished with just 3.5 sacks, but he still can get after the passer. He had the best pressure rate (13%) of his last three seasons in 2025, and could return to Atlanta again in 2026 and provide some value on another one-year deal.

Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The ageless wonder is back on the market. Should Campbell, 40, decide he still wants to play a 19th NFL season, the Falcons could use him in their rotation again. He played for Atlanta in 2023 and was a tremendous veteran for them. Despite his age, he can still provide value as a run defender and as a pass rusher – he had 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Should the Falcons opt to add a cornerback to compete with Mike Hughes, Lattimore could be a candidate for a bounce-back season. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 of last season, and he is turning 30 this offseason, but he is a physical cornerback who could still be an impact player. Depending on how he returns from his surgery, Lattimore could be a good option to push Hughes or take over opposite A.J. Terrell Jr.